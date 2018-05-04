

Austin Smith from South Africa in action during a Hockey match against Scotland at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games(Photo by Anton Geyser/Gallo Images)



South African hockey legend Austin Smith is excited about where South African hockey is headed and how Varsity Hockey are contributing to that goal.





Still performing at the highest level, for Dutch side HC Den Bosch, Austin Smith has been representing South Africa for 14 years, including multiple World Cup, Commonwealth Games and Olympic appearances.



Smith leads the way for South African players pursuing a professional career in hockey, which remains an almost impossible task without joining a top side in places such as the Netherlands, where the world’s best represent clubs such as Smith’s Den Bosch and Jaime Dwyer’s Bloemendal.



Varsity Hockey attempting to steer South African hockey in the right direction, offering players a tournament where all travel and accommodation is covered, where universities receive the funding needed to improve facilities and staffing, and where matches are televised live on TV.



“Having SuperSport involved is huge for the event but also for hockey in general in South Africa,” said Smith, currently living in the Netherlands. “Most of the hockey televised in South Africa is from foreign international tournaments, which is of course great, but it’s even more exciting to see our own home grown talent on the TV.



“The fact that this allows sponsors to come on board and cover players’ costs is tremendous. It’s extremely difficult to make a living from hockey but events like this certainly go a long way in making that possible.”



Smith was already three years too old to take part in Varsity Hockey when it began, according to the 25-year age limit, but may still be involved in the future, joining the likes of other SA hockey greats such as Gregg Clark, who coached UCT in 2016. Whether he does or not, he is excited about the way it is grooming young players for international level.



“Sadly I’ve never been able to take part in Varsity Hockey, but perhaps one day I will, as a coach,” said Smith, smiling. “I think the event gives players a brilliant opportunity to get used to playing top level hockey in front of a big audience. Playing big games in front of a big crowd can be very difficult but as a national player it’s something that you need to get used to so the fact that players can experience this now is huge for their development.”



There is no doubt that Varsity Hockey has already contributed significantly to the development of young players, both men and women. And Smith is confident that South African Hockey is headed in the right direction as the 2020 Olympic Games draws nearer. It’s a year that could see a number of this year’s Varsity Hockey stars playing for the Green and Gold on the world’s biggest stage.



“I think we are in a very exciting phase,” explains Smith. “We have a clear plan on what we want to achieve leading up to the 2020 Olympic Games and I believe with the talent that has been identified we have every chance in reaching our goals. We do of course have a long way to go, but with the right people involved and a clear plan I really believe we have every reason to be excited, I certainly am!”



Varsity Sports media release