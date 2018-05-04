What to expect at this weekend’s Varsity Hockey tournament
Winray Christoffels (Kovsies - 17) celebrates in front of his team mates after scoring a goal
From teams and tickets to TV times – here’s everything you can expect at this weekend’s Varsity Hockey tournament at Wits Astro, including what you stand to win!
It’s back again and this time it’s the gentlemen who take centre stage as eight universities battle it out for South Africa’s premier intervarsity hockey title – Varsity Hockey! UJ have been the form team over seasons past, and are the men’s tournament’s title-holders, but they are a new-look team. Will we see a new champion crowned? We’ll find out soon enough.
Fixtures
Matches kick off today at 13:30, as we see a repeat of the 2016 final in a mouth-watering clash between UJ and Tuks. Other massive clashes include UCT versus Maties in the all-Cape derby on Sunday and the Joburg derby between UJ and Wits on Sunday.
All the fixtures are here.
TV
On Monday 7 May all four matches will be televised live on SuperSport, including the Wits-UJ derby at 18:45.
Win
With sponsors such as FNB, Samsung and Mugg & Bean you’re guaranteed an opportunity to win at the matches, whether it’s an e-Wallet, Mugg & Bean voucher or Samsung electronics. Come try your hand at giant inflatable hockey or FNB’s t-shirt scrabble!
Tickets
Entrance is absolutely free! You heard us – you pay nothing, zip, zero, nada. Just come on down to the Wits hockey astro and bring your mates.
Teams
There are eight universities taking part: UJ, Tuks, NWU, Kovsies, Madibaz, Maties, Wits and UCT.
Here are the full squads:
UJ
|Surname
|First Name
|Date of Birth (YYYY-MM-DD)
|Shirt Number
|1
|Martins (GK)
|Matthew
|1
|2
|Robertson
|Brad
|1995/12/19
|2
|3
|Ndlovu
|Andile
|1998/12/30
|4
|4
|Cachet (Captain)
|Kyle-Lion
|1995/03/01
|5
|5
|Newland -Nell
|Michael
|1999/01/07
|6
|6
|Burke (VC)
|Chad
|1994/01/21
|7
|7
|Halle (VC)
|Courtney
|1997/11/20
|8
|8
|February
|Che
|1998/01/02
|9
|9
|Botes
|Spencer
|1998/12/21
|10
|10
|Smith
|Keegan
|1999/01/14
|11
|11
|Jacobs
|Ernest
|1996/05/05
|13
|12
|Gilbert
|James
|1994/12/13
|15
|13
|York
|Raynor
|1997/05/06
|16
|14
|Martins
|Jesse
|1999/03/01
|17
|15
|De Abreu
|Diego
|1999/07/23
|18
|16
|Dube
|Manessah
|1998/02/05
|20
|17
|Cooper (GK)
|Gary
|1995/05/07
|21
|18
|Blackie- Roden
|Tristan
|1997/04/23
|23
Tuks
|Surname
|First Name
|Date of Birth (YYYY-MM-DD)
|Shirt Number
|Kemp
|Ashley
|1995/01/27
|11
|Sherwood
|Bradley
|1999/05/28
|15
|Christian
|Kriek
|1997/09/12
|20
|van Breemen
|Cody
|1998/09/23
|13
|Kriek (GK)
|Hendrik (Estiaan)
|1995/06/07
|1
|Redfern
|James
|1998/03/21
|6
|Cass
|Jared
|1999/08/13
|5
|Chong
|Mark
|1998/10/28
|23
|Davies
|Matthew
|1998/04/24
|19
|Forrest
|Michael
|1998/03/27
|10
|Currie
|Mitchell
|1997/07/03
|4
|Lembethe (Captain)
|Nduduzo (Peabo)
|1996/01/13
|8
|Pio
|Nicholas
|1999/07/24
|16
|Letuka
|Onke
|1996/05/27
|3
|Mvimbi
|Samkelo
|1999/01/23
|7
|Mthembu (GK)
|Sizwe
|1997/03/13
|22
|Paulo
|Steven
|1997/02/18
|9
|Halle
|Timothy
|1996/03/31
|21
|Butler
|Matthew
|1997/04/06
|13*
NWU
|Surname
|First Name
|Date of Birth (YYYY-MM-DD)
|Shirt Number
|Van Der Schyff
|Lochner
|1999/03/17
|3
|Jeffery
|Wayne
|1996/04/15
|4
|Du Plessis
|Leonard
|1998/11/27
|5
|Kock
|Anru
|1996/10/04
|6
|Lamprecht (Captain)
|Gertjie
|1993/11/02
|7
|Ludick
|Killian
|1996/08/09
|9
|Mbekeni (Captain)
|Sinoxolo
|1994/09/06
|10
|Cilliers
|Francois
|1995/10/02
|11
|Tamine
|Damian
|1998/05/05
|12
|Joubert
|Francois
|1999/04/05
|13
|Makan
|Mitesh
|1994/01/30
|14
|Kyle Kenny
|Damian
|1999/09/07
|17
|Botma
|Pierre
|1998/06/25
|18
|Mabo
|Siyabonga
|1997/06/04
|21
|Stean
|Naude
|1994//06/08
|20
|Clayton
|Tait
|1999/03/11
|23
|Andrew (GK)
|Oosthuizen
|1998/04/20
|1
|Mthokozo (GK)
|Mbotho
|1999/02/02
|22
Kovsies
|Surname
|First Name
|Date of Birth (YYYY-MM-DD)
|Shirt Number
|Esterhuizen (GK)
|LouFrans
|9709055128083
|1
|Nel
|Andre
|9712155121081
|2
|Van der Merwe
|Egon
|9502105015081
|3
|De Villiers
|Raymond
|9610145172083
|5
|Scheepers
|Ryan
|9502105189074
|6
|Ramos
|Matthew
|9706175022089
|7
|Kruger
|Willie
|9708045146080
|8
|Tsaoane
|Mpho
|9507135403082
|9
|Van Bosch
|Gerhard
|9512025137089
|10
|Smouse
|Justin
|9610015157081
|11
|Weldhagen
|Tiaan
|9606045020083
|13
|Van Vollenhoven
|Stephan
|9704145079o81
|14
|Mbombisa
|Mvelase
|9808215409o84
|15
|Neethling (Captain)
|Cheslyn
|9509275074087
|18
|Mollentze
|Shelton
|9306085172080
|19
|Ras
|Jan Willem
|9406215260084
|21
|Oliver
|Tylor
|9801075178o89
|22
|Nkosana (GK)
|Luyolo
|9706195531085
|24
Madibaz
|Surname
|First Name
|Date of Birth (YYYY-MM-DD)
|Shirt Number
|WATERS (GK)
|NATHAN
|1993/05/17
|1
|ENGOLE
|JOSHUA
|1999/06/05
|18
|WICHT
|KURT
|1996/01/03
|4
|MC GILLIVRAY (Captain)
|JASON
|1998/01/21
|5
|DEWAR
|CALLAN
|1997/03/10
|6
|VAN JAARSVELD
|ARNO
|1998/03/06
|7
|PENHALL (VC)
|ALEXANDER
|1996/06/12
|8
|POTGIETER
|JACQUE
|1999/11/02
|9
|PENHALL
|KEOGHAN
|1998/12/08
|2
|COOMBS
|LAYTHON
|1998/04/21
|11
|FANOE
|BRODIE
|1999/07/28
|12
|WYNFORD
|CHRISTOPHER
|1998/09/15
|14
|HANSEL
|MICHAEL
|1994/05/19
|15
|POTGIETER
|ANDRE
|1998/06/25
|22
|MBOVANE
|ATHI
|1997/10/10
|23
|DE KOCK
|JARED
|1999/10/21
|21
|HARE (GK)
|DUNCAN
|1998/01/08
|24
|ASMAH-ANDOH
|RICHARD
|1996/02/13
|16
Maties
|Surname
|First Name
|Date of Birth (YYYY-MM-DD)
|Shirt Number
|Mckinley (GK)
|Rob
|1995/01/27
|1
|Eveleigh (GK)
|William
|1999/01/15
|38
|Hobson
|Andrew
|1998/03/20
|2
|Richardson
|Tom
|1997/10/04
|5
|Baker
|Ru
|1997/07/04
|15
|Saker
|Clayton
|1999/08/03
|21
|Giger
|Nicholas
|1999/02/12
|4
|Stewart ©
|Alex
|1995/10/15
|8
|Tate
|Gareth
|1997/08/27
|14
|Heynes
|Callen
|1999/04/30
|24
|Turnbull
|Jordan
|1994/06/01
|16
|Dollman
|Wade
|1999/07/13
|9
|Roman
|Matthew
|1998/01/09
|7
|Arendse
|Reece
|1996/10/08
|23
|Samboer
|Dayne
|1993/05/04
|11
|Mgobozi
|Mbuso
|1998/07/29
|29
|Pike
|Max
|1998/01/26
|12
|Schooling
|Luke
|1997/06/28
|17
Wits
|Surname
|First Name
|Date of Birth (YYYY-MM-DD)
|Shirt Number
|Fischer (GK)
|Duncan
|1998-05-06
|1
|Riley
|Gareth
|1994-07-20
|2
|Van Wyk
|Cody
|1996-01-01
|4
|Riley
|Brad
|1998-08-17
|5
|James
|Brandon
|1996-12-13
|6
|Marki ©
|Michael
|1994-03-25
|7
|Thomas
|Jaryd
|1996-08-02
|8
|Modise
|Thabang
|1996-09-09
|10
|Makaba
|Chris
|11
|Futcher
|Chad
|1997-10-03
|12
|Cressy
|Bryce
|1996-07-18
|13
|Donaldson
|Sean
|1994-01-13
|14
|Horan
|Michael
|1999-05-21
|15
|Abrahams
|Rusten
|1997-12-16
|17
|Ramburuth Hurt
|Kamal
|1996-11-13
|18
|Botes
|Kingsley
|1995-12-26
|19
|Henning
|John
|1998-05-08
|20
|Nyandeni (GK)
|Sizwe
|1998-03-07
|23
UCT
|Surname
|First Name
|Date of Birth (YYYY-MM-DD)
|Shirt Number
|Sorensen (Captain)
|Bjorn
|1995/09/01
|5
|Talmage
|Ross
|1996/01/22
|4
|Barbour
|Malachy
|1999/06/10
|6
|watters
|James
|1996/08/06
|2
|Cole
|Dan
|1995/08/07
|12
|MecKechnie
|Nick
|1999/10/22
|19
|Forrest
|Jack
|1997/06/22
|10
|Pfaff
|Walter
|1996/12/02
|8
|Gildenhuys
|Michael
|1995/04/13
|14
|Rossouw
|Jaydee
|1998/06/04
|15
|McKechnie
|Matthew
|1997/05/07
|7
|Alfeld
|Tim
|1999/02/03
|3
|Zukisa
|Mawu
|1997/07/25
|13
|Solomons
|Daiyaan
|1998/09/01
|23
|Elijah
|Tino
|1999/02/27
|31
|Maharage
|Ross
|1997/02/28
|28
|Van Loggerenberg (VC) (GK)
|ANTON
|1995/02/21
|1
|Peter (GK)
|LIAM
|1999/09/16
|26