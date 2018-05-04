

Winray Christoffels (Kovsies - 17) celebrates in front of his team mates after scoring a goal



From teams and tickets to TV times – here’s everything you can expect at this weekend’s Varsity Hockey tournament at Wits Astro, including what you stand to win!





It’s back again and this time it’s the gentlemen who take centre stage as eight universities battle it out for South Africa’s premier intervarsity hockey title – Varsity Hockey! UJ have been the form team over seasons past, and are the men’s tournament’s title-holders, but they are a new-look team. Will we see a new champion crowned? We’ll find out soon enough.



Fixtures



Matches kick off today at 13:30, as we see a repeat of the 2016 final in a mouth-watering clash between UJ and Tuks. Other massive clashes include UCT versus Maties in the all-Cape derby on Sunday and the Joburg derby between UJ and Wits on Sunday.



All the fixtures are here.



TV



On Monday 7 May all four matches will be televised live on SuperSport, including the Wits-UJ derby at 18:45.



Win



With sponsors such as FNB, Samsung and Mugg & Bean you’re guaranteed an opportunity to win at the matches, whether it’s an e-Wallet, Mugg & Bean voucher or Samsung electronics. Come try your hand at giant inflatable hockey or FNB’s t-shirt scrabble!



Tickets



Entrance is absolutely free! You heard us – you pay nothing, zip, zero, nada. Just come on down to the Wits hockey astro and bring your mates.



Teams



There are eight universities taking part: UJ, Tuks, NWU, Kovsies, Madibaz, Maties, Wits and UCT.



Here are the full squads:

UJ



Surname First Name Date of Birth (YYYY-MM-DD) Shirt Number 1 Martins (GK) Matthew 1 2 Robertson Brad 1995/12/19 2 3 Ndlovu Andile 1998/12/30 4 4 Cachet (Captain) Kyle-Lion 1995/03/01 5 5 Newland -Nell Michael 1999/01/07 6 6 Burke (VC) Chad 1994/01/21 7 7 Halle (VC) Courtney 1997/11/20 8 8 February Che 1998/01/02 9 9 Botes Spencer 1998/12/21 10 10 Smith Keegan 1999/01/14 11 11 Jacobs Ernest 1996/05/05 13 12 Gilbert James 1994/12/13 15 13 York Raynor 1997/05/06 16 14 Martins Jesse 1999/03/01 17 15 De Abreu Diego 1999/07/23 18 16 Dube Manessah 1998/02/05 20 17 Cooper (GK) Gary 1995/05/07 21 18 Blackie- Roden Tristan 1997/04/23 23



Tuks



Surname First Name Date of Birth (YYYY-MM-DD) Shirt Number Kemp Ashley 1995/01/27 11 Sherwood Bradley 1999/05/28 15 Christian Kriek 1997/09/12 20 van Breemen Cody 1998/09/23 13 Kriek (GK) Hendrik (Estiaan) 1995/06/07 1 Redfern James 1998/03/21 6 Cass Jared 1999/08/13 5 Chong Mark 1998/10/28 23 Davies Matthew 1998/04/24 19 Forrest Michael 1998/03/27 10 Currie Mitchell 1997/07/03 4 Lembethe (Captain) Nduduzo (Peabo) 1996/01/13 8 Pio Nicholas 1999/07/24 16 Letuka Onke 1996/05/27 3 Mvimbi Samkelo 1999/01/23 7 Mthembu (GK) Sizwe 1997/03/13 22 Paulo Steven 1997/02/18 9 Halle Timothy 1996/03/31 21 Butler Matthew 1997/04/06 13*



NWU



Surname First Name Date of Birth (YYYY-MM-DD) Shirt Number Van Der Schyff Lochner 1999/03/17 3 Jeffery Wayne 1996/04/15 4 Du Plessis Leonard 1998/11/27 5 Kock Anru 1996/10/04 6 Lamprecht (Captain) Gertjie 1993/11/02 7 Ludick Killian 1996/08/09 9 Mbekeni (Captain) Sinoxolo 1994/09/06 10 Cilliers Francois 1995/10/02 11 Tamine Damian 1998/05/05 12 Joubert Francois 1999/04/05 13 Makan Mitesh 1994/01/30 14 Kyle Kenny Damian 1999/09/07 17 Botma Pierre 1998/06/25 18 Mabo Siyabonga 1997/06/04 21 Stean Naude 1994//06/08 20 Clayton Tait 1999/03/11 23 Andrew (GK) Oosthuizen 1998/04/20 1 Mthokozo (GK) Mbotho 1999/02/02 22



Kovsies



Surname First Name Date of Birth (YYYY-MM-DD) Shirt Number Esterhuizen (GK) LouFrans 9709055128083 1 Nel Andre 9712155121081 2 Van der Merwe Egon 9502105015081 3 De Villiers Raymond 9610145172083 5 Scheepers Ryan 9502105189074 6 Ramos Matthew 9706175022089 7 Kruger Willie 9708045146080 8 Tsaoane Mpho 9507135403082 9 Van Bosch Gerhard 9512025137089 10 Smouse Justin 9610015157081 11 Weldhagen Tiaan 9606045020083 13 Van Vollenhoven Stephan 9704145079o81 14 Mbombisa Mvelase 9808215409o84 15 Neethling (Captain) Cheslyn 9509275074087 18 Mollentze Shelton 9306085172080 19 Ras Jan Willem 9406215260084 21 Oliver Tylor 9801075178o89 22 Nkosana (GK) Luyolo 9706195531085 24



Madibaz

Surname First Name Date of Birth (YYYY-MM-DD) Shirt Number WATERS (GK) NATHAN 1993/05/17 1 ENGOLE JOSHUA 1999/06/05 18 WICHT KURT 1996/01/03 4 MC GILLIVRAY (Captain) JASON 1998/01/21 5 DEWAR CALLAN 1997/03/10 6 VAN JAARSVELD ARNO 1998/03/06 7 PENHALL (VC) ALEXANDER 1996/06/12 8 POTGIETER JACQUE 1999/11/02 9 PENHALL KEOGHAN 1998/12/08 2 COOMBS LAYTHON 1998/04/21 11 FANOE BRODIE 1999/07/28 12 WYNFORD CHRISTOPHER 1998/09/15 14 HANSEL MICHAEL 1994/05/19 15 POTGIETER ANDRE 1998/06/25 22 MBOVANE ATHI 1997/10/10 23 DE KOCK JARED 1999/10/21 21 HARE (GK) DUNCAN 1998/01/08 24 ASMAH-ANDOH RICHARD 1996/02/13 16



Maties

Surname First Name Date of Birth (YYYY-MM-DD) Shirt Number Mckinley (GK) Rob 1995/01/27 1 Eveleigh (GK) William 1999/01/15 38 Hobson Andrew 1998/03/20 2 Richardson Tom 1997/10/04 5 Baker Ru 1997/07/04 15 Saker Clayton 1999/08/03 21 Giger Nicholas 1999/02/12 4 Stewart © Alex 1995/10/15 8 Tate Gareth 1997/08/27 14 Heynes Callen 1999/04/30 24 Turnbull Jordan 1994/06/01 16 Dollman Wade 1999/07/13 9 Roman Matthew 1998/01/09 7 Arendse Reece 1996/10/08 23 Samboer Dayne 1993/05/04 11 Mgobozi Mbuso 1998/07/29 29 Pike Max 1998/01/26 12 Schooling Luke 1997/06/28 17



Wits



Surname First Name Date of Birth (YYYY-MM-DD) Shirt Number Fischer (GK) Duncan 1998-05-06 1 Riley Gareth 1994-07-20 2 Van Wyk Cody 1996-01-01 4 Riley Brad 1998-08-17 5 James Brandon 1996-12-13 6 Marki © Michael 1994-03-25 7 Thomas Jaryd 1996-08-02 8 Modise Thabang 1996-09-09 10 Makaba Chris 11 Futcher Chad 1997-10-03 12 Cressy Bryce 1996-07-18 13 Donaldson Sean 1994-01-13 14 Horan Michael 1999-05-21 15 Abrahams Rusten 1997-12-16 17 Ramburuth Hurt Kamal 1996-11-13 18 Botes Kingsley 1995-12-26 19 Henning John 1998-05-08 20 Nyandeni (GK) Sizwe 1998-03-07 23



UCT



Surname First Name Date of Birth (YYYY-MM-DD) Shirt Number Sorensen (Captain) Bjorn 1995/09/01 5 Talmage Ross 1996/01/22 4 Barbour Malachy 1999/06/10 6 watters James 1996/08/06 2 Cole Dan 1995/08/07 12 MecKechnie Nick 1999/10/22 19 Forrest Jack 1997/06/22 10 Pfaff Walter 1996/12/02 8 Gildenhuys Michael 1995/04/13 14 Rossouw Jaydee 1998/06/04 15 McKechnie Matthew 1997/05/07 7 Alfeld Tim 1999/02/03 3 Zukisa Mawu 1997/07/25 13 Solomons Daiyaan 1998/09/01 23 Elijah Tino 1999/02/27 31 Maharage Ross 1997/02/28 28 Van Loggerenberg (VC) (GK) ANTON 1995/02/21 1 Peter (GK) LIAM 1999/09/16 26

Varsity Sports media release