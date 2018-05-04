By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Youngster Nor Asfarina Isahyifika Isahhiddun (pic) was on cloud nine after she was named for the women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Donghae City, South Korea, from May 13-20.





The 17-year-old defender from Sabah was selected by national coach K. Dharmaraj for her fine performance in the Asian Youth Olympic Qualifier in Bangkok, which ended last Sunday.



Asfarina scored two goals and also captained Malaysia to win the bronze in Bangkok.



This is the first time Malaysia finished on the podium in the tournament.



Dharmaraj was impressed with Asfarina’s game in Bangkok and said that the player should be given the chance to prove herself in the Asian Champions Trophy.



“The tournament in Korea will also be a good exposure for young players like Asfarina to further develop their talent at the senior level,” said Dharmaraj, after naming 18 players for Donghae City.



Asfarina, a Form Five student of Sabah Sports School, was surprised to make her debut for the national senior team.



“I’m only 17 and will be sitting for my Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.



“I never expected coach Dhar­maraj to pick me to play in the Asian Champions Trophy.



“I’m delighted to get the chance to play for the national senior team and I vow to give my best,” said Asfarina.



Dharmaraj has also named youngster Nur Maizatulhanim Syafi Sheikh Fuad to feature in the tournament.



The 18-year-old forward Maizatulhanim has featured in the Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Japan, where Malaysia finished fifth last year.



Five teams will feature in Donghae City and Malaysia open their campaign against the hosts on May 13.



Their other matches are against China on May 14, Japan (May 16) and Asian champions India (May 17).



The Star of Malaysia