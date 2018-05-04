



NEW HAVEN, Conn. - For the first time ever, the U.S. U-19 Men’s National Team program will be welcoming more than one team to American soil for the Junior Nations Invitational Tournament. Set to take place at Yale University’s Johnson Field in New Haven, Conn. from May 20-27, the focal of this event is to expand upon the growth of boys’ development and expose younger athletes to highly-competitive international games.





"Bringing two international squads with well-established junior programs to the United States is just what we need for boys' development,” said Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey’s Executive Director. “Over the past two years we have put a greater emphasis on grassroots on up and this event will help expose the hard work done by many in the Junior USMNT program."



The Junior Nations Invitational Tournament will consist of three U-19 aged teams including the USMNT, Ireland and Japan for a week of competition that will total eight games. It will take place on the campus of Yale University at Johnson Field that rests in a 750-seat synthetic turf complex. Admission to all games is free and open to the public. USA Field Hockey is working on providing live stream coverage.



Last year, the initiation around the development of boys’ hockey started with a full year of training camps that lead to the U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team playing at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor Bahru, Malaysia in October. This tournament provided valuable competition for the growing squad as they played the highest level possible among the top junior teams in the world. This continued a month later when the U-19 USMNT hosted Canada in a four-game series in Moorpark, Calif. These matches saw USA grow each game to show true dedication and commitment for USA to win the series, which was decided in the last contest.



This year started with more training camps before the U-16 and U-19 USMNT took a trip abroad for a five-game series in Santiago, Chile in March. That week saw lapses, turnovers, triumphs and boasts of energy as progress was made in each game. The matches also gave the coaching staff valuable time to evaluate players in a competition setting and learn from their strong junior program opponent.



To prepare for and help with the selection process of the Junior Nations Invitational Tournament, a final training camp took place at the beginning of April. This helped Junior USMNT Head Coach Rutger Wiese and coaching staff established the roster that will play May 20-27.



U-19 USMNT Junior Nations Invitational Tournament Roster:



Payton Breslow (Moorpark, Calif.), Christian DeAngelis (Doylestown, Pa.), Jack Gallucci (Trumbull, Conn.), Phile Govaert (Rye, N.Y.), Zaid Hassan (Santa Clara, Calif.), Liam Hawley (Ventura, Calif.), Colin Hennessy (Marlborough, Mass.), Wander Hommes (Westlake Village, Calif.), Graeme Jackson (Moorpark, Calif.), David Kristof (Darien, Conn.), Michael Mendoza (Monument, Colo.), Alberto Montilla (Allen, Texas), Dean Schiller (Alexandria, Va.), Amrinderpal (Garry) Singh (Corona, Calif.), Galvin Stuart (Old Saybrook, Conn.), Maxwell Walshaw (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Spencer Walshaw (Thousand Oaks, Calif.)



Junior Nations Invitational Tournament Schedule:



Monday, May 21 USA vs. Japan 8:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 22 USA vs. Ireland 8:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 24 USA vs. Japan 8:00 p.m. ET

Friday, May 25 USA vs. Ireland 8:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 27 USA vs Japan 8:00 p.m. ET



*Click here for the full schedule



The U-19 USMNT will compete in three more international test series in the remainder of the year. In July, the squad will travel to Toronto, Canada before hosting Chile in Greenwich, Connecticut in August. Lastly, Canada will reciprocate and make their way to Moorpark, Calif. for the final training camp and test series.



For all information regarding the Junior Nations Invitational Tournament in New Haven, Conn., including the full schedule, check out the event page by clicking here.



USFHA media release