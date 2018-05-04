



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Following the official announcement of the Hockey Series Open by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) yesterday, USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce the U.S. Men's National Team will participate in the event taking place June 5-10 in Salamanca, Mexico. This will be the USMNT's second international competition of the year following multiple training camps. They will look to build on last year's momentum from medaling in two major competitions, including the men's Pan American Cup.





"We are looking forward to this tournament in June," said Rutger Wiese, USMNT Head Coach. "For us it means we have a test in a tournament setting to see where we stand."



To start 2018, the USMNT played in the 5 Nations Tournament in Malaga, Spain from January 29 to February 4. Going up against some of the top teams in the world, FIH Hero World Ranked No. 26 USA was very competitive and kept the goal margins minimal in matches against No. 8 Spain, No. 10 Ireland, No. 11 Canada and No. 23 Scotland.



This was followed by a training camp state-side in April in Moorpark, Calif. before the squad headed overseas for a Europe Training Tour which started on April 23 in Germany. The USMNT just finished the second leg of the tour in The Netherlands with multiple training sessions, before the athletes head back to their respective club teams or back to America.



USMNT Head Coach Wiese and coaching staff used the Europe Training Tour to help establish the 18-athlete roster that will compete at the Hockey Series Open in June. This group is led by a core set of veterans who aided in the medal performances last year, but also includes a few newer faces. Amrit Beaty (Simi Valley, Calif.) and Christian DeAngelis (Doylestown, Pa.) have been selected and both registered their first official caps with the senior squad back in January at the 5 Nations Tournament.



USMNT Hockey Series Open Roster:

Michael Barminski (Ventura, Calif.), Tom Barratt (Greensboro, N.C.), Amrit Beaty (Simi Valley, Calif.), Christian DeAngelis (Doylestown, Pa.), Ajai Dhadwal (Agoura Hills, Calif.), Mohan Gandhi (Ventura, Calif.), Alex Grassi (Brookeville, Md.), Pat Harris (Moorpark, Calif.), Will Holt (Camarillo, Calif.), Deegan Huisman (Almere, The Netherlands), Aki Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany), Brandon Karess (Allentown, Pa.), Jaja Kentwell (Spring City, Pa.), Jonathan Klages (Berlin, Germany), Adam Miller (Panama City, Fla.), Johnny Orozco (Ventura, Calif.), Paul Singh (Simi Valley, Calif.), Tyler Sundeen (Simi Valley, Calif.)



More about the Hockey Series:



Fueled by the magic of fast-paced, highly-skilled, action-packed hockey, the Hockey Series provides unrelenting drama and excitement driven by the opportunity to qualify for the Olympic Games or Hockey World Cup. Open to all countries not in the Hockey Pro League, the Hockey Series gives developing hockey-playing nations the opportunity to test themselves against some of the world’s best, with dreams of reaching hockey’s flagship events. For it is here, in the Hockey Series, that history will be made and future stars born.



The Hockey Series is composed of two rounds, played over two years preceding either an Olympic Games or Hockey World Cup. The competitions and subsequent qualification processes are exactly the same for both the men’s and women’s competitions in line with hockey’s ‘Equally Amazing’ ethos.



The Hockey Series Open is available for entry to all eligible countries. Events at this level will be continentally based. The number of competitions spread throughout the world will be determined by the number of entries.



From all teams competing in this round, a minimum of 15 teams will qualify for one of three separate Hockey Series Finals.



Each of the Hockey Series Finals will have eight teams playing in them and will take place throughout the world, with berths into the Olympic Qualification Events up for grabs.



The majority of hosts of the Hockey Series Open have been confirmed, with more due to be announced within the next few weeks. Hosts of the 2019 Hockey Series Finals will be announced later this year.



As part of a commitment to support the sport’s growth at all levels, these events will be available on FIH YouTube, giving fans instant access to hundreds more hours of hockey action from across the world.



For more information about the Hockey Series Open, click here.



USFHA media release