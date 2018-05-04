Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

HA Offers Best Wishes To Gabrielle Nance

Published on Friday, 04 May 2018 10:00 | Hits: 37
Ben Somerford



Hockey Australia today offers best wishes to Hockeyroo Gabrielle Nance who has decided to step away from the game indefinitely.



Nance was part of the Australia team which won a silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and following the tournament has made a decision on her future effective immediately.

The 23-year-old Kingscliff product debuted for Australia in 2014 and has made 70 international appearances, including competing at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and scored seven goals.

Nance explained her decision, thanking those who’ve helped her along her journey and making the point she wouldn’t be lost to hockey.

“After much thought and deliberation I have decided to take some time away from international hockey,” Nance said. “My experience with the Hockeyroos was extremely precious and unforgettable.

“I want to thank everyone in the National program who played a part in my career. So many amazing memories and friendships that I will hold on to forever.

“At this stage my future with hockey remains unwritten and in the meantime I’m going to enjoy my time away and whatever changes come with that.”

Hockeyroos coach Paul Gaudoin supported Nance’s decision and wished her every success for her future on behalf of Hockey Australia.

“Obviously it’s disappointing for her to leave the programme at this stage but she goes with my full support,” Gaudoin said.

“She needs a break at this stage in her career. I fully support that. I hope she may see a return to hockey at a reasonable level in the next few years.

“She’s been a very strong performer for the Hockeyroos for a number of years now. We wish her all the best.”

Hockey Australia media release

