DEBBIE JAMIESON





Last time New Zealand and Australia met, New Zealand won the gold medal. Scott Barbour



The Central Otago town of Cromwell has secured a hockey coup with a tri-nations women's tournament featuring the New Zealand, Australian and Japanese teams playing this month.





It will be the first time the Black Sticks Women will meet their Australian rivals since beating them in the Commonwealth Gold Medal final in Brisbane, 4-1.



Accommodation has already been booked out in the town and one match has sold out.





Central Otago Sports Turf Trust chairman Michael Paardekooper at the new water turf. Jo McKenzie-McLean



Chairman of the Central Otago Sports Turf Trust Michael Paardekooper was "absolutely rapt" the tournament had been secured.



He was involved with upgrading the turf to a water turf two years ago - the same as the surface that was installed in Rio for the Olympics.



This prompted Paardekooper to consider the possibility of an international tournament, an idea he raised with Hockey New Zealand, who suggested the tri series in May.



"With all the effort that went into the upgrade and actual surface, we 've been pretty keen to see something big on the turf.



"There's been two years of discussions. Finally we've pulled it off."



Part of the deal had been securing financial backing and organisers went "door to door" asking local Cromwell businesses to invest in $1000 supporters' packages. They hoped 20 would buy-in. They got 50.



"It's made it so much easier for us now. We can put on a pretty good show."



May was a quiet time of year for the town which meant accommodation was available for players and supporters.



The 1200 available tickets had already sold out to the first Australia and New Zealand game and it was likely the final would sell out quickly also, he said.



"A lot of people can't believe that we've been able to attract these world class teams. For a start people wondered who it actually was. They couldn't believe it was the gold medal winning team. We had to explain that this was the real deal."



It had been 11 years since the Black Sticks had played a game south of Christchurch, he said.



The games would be held between May 19 and 27.



Hockey New Zealand was working on the event and providing training for officials and ball boys and ball girls.



Tickets area available at: http://www.dashtickets.co.nz/venue/6640



Stuff