



EVANSTON, Ill. -- Northwestern head field hockey coach Tracey Fuchs can add another prestigious honor to her storied career. Fuchs has been named a 2018 inductee into the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Hall of Fame.





A graduate of Centereach High School (Section XI) in 1984, Fuchs is the all-time high school field hockey scoring leader in New York State. She set a national record with most goals in a season (82) her senior year and tallied 171 career goals—most in NYS and just one goal short of the national record.



Fuchs played her four-year high school career under current NYSPHSAA Hall of Fame coach Nancy Cole and the two led the 1983 Centereach team to its first NYSPHSAA State Championship in the inaugural year NYSPHSAA had a field hockey state tournament.



Fuchs went on to play collegiately at the University of Connecticut where she was a three-time All-American and won the Honda Broderick Award as the nation's top field hockey player in 1987. Following graduation in 1988, she earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team in Seoul Korea that year, a spot on the Olympic team in Atlanta in 1996, and was also a member of four World Cup teams. In 1990 and 1995, she was named Field Hockey Athlete of the Year and subsequently was inducted into the USA Field Hockey Hall of Fame.



Following coaching stints at UConn and Michigan, Fuchs joined Northwestern in January of 2009 as its head coach. In nine seasons, she has led the Wildcats to a 123-65 record, a Big Ten regular-season title in 2013, a conference tournament title in 2014 and a pair of NCAA tournament appearances (2014, 2017).





USFHA media release