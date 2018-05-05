The sun shone down on Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre for the English U16 Investec Girls Schools Finals as Wellington retained their title in dramatic fashion beating Repton on penalty strokes.





Pool stages



Wellington toped their pool after not losing a match, they had a solid 7-2 over Canford and 3-0 win over The Leys School but was pushed to a one all draw with Trent College. Canford finished second in the pool after losing just the single game to and was left to battle for bronze.



Repton won all their games to top their respective pool, it was a nail biting encounter against Wakefield where a single penalty stroke converted y Scout Butler secured them all three points with a 1-0 win.



St George’s College finished second in the pool and went for bronze, they won two and lost to Repton 2-1 in an end to end thriller where Charly Archer slotted home the winner with 5 minutes left on the clock to give her side a position in the final.



Finals



St George’s faced Canford in third playoff match, it was end to end as but it was Canford’s Molly Fairbairn who broke deadlock in the 15th minute and it was with her single goal that gave her side the bronze medal.



In the final Repton and Wellington both threw everything into it under the Lee Valley sun. It was only minutes into the second half where Kitty Baccanello was first on the scoresheet giving Wellington the lead. Repton were straight on the counter attack where Mae Fitzgerald pulled one back for her team to make it level. Both sides attacked hard but neither could take the lead taking the final to penalty strokes and it was Wellington who came away victorious, winning 3-1 to retain their title.



Final Standings



1. Wellington College

2. Repton School

3. Canford

4. St George’s College

5. The Leys School

6. Clifton College

7. Wakefield Girls High School

8. Trent College



England Hockey Board Media release