KUALA LUMPUR: It will be a repeat final between Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP)-SSP-Thunderbolt and overall defending champions Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL).



Pahang Academy team played exceptionally well to outplay league runners-up Anderson-Thunderbolt 4-1 in the first semi-final match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



SSTMI outplayed SMK Datuk Bentara Luar-UniKL-PHJ 3-1 in the other semi-final.



The final will be played at the same venue tomorrow.



Pahang dominated the match from the start and forward Mohd Noor Firdaus Rosdi was the hero for the East Coast team with a hattrick.



Noor Firdaus, who was named as the best player in the Asian Youth Olympic Games Qualifier in Bangkok last week, gave Pahang the lead in 27th minute before Muhd Fauzi Zauri doubled the score in 39th.



Mohd Syazwan Syafiq Basir managed to reduce the deficit for Ipoh School in 51st minute.



But Noor Firdaus had the final say with two more goals (55th and 59th).



Pahang coach Mohd Sufian Mohamed was happy to guide his team into the final for the second consecutive time.



“We took our chances well and I praise Noor Firdaus for scoring a hattrick and my goalkeeper Mohd Hamiz Mohd Ahir for making a number of saves,” said Sufian.



SSTMI, who will be featuring in the final for the 10th consecutive time since 2009, scored their goals through Izzuan Ismail (11th), Arif Syafie Ishak (37th) and Fitri Khairul Ariffin (52nd).



SMKDBL replied through Faiq Nazwan Azhar (55th).



