by Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thunderbolts will play in a repeat final against AHP-SSP-Thunderbolts for the TNB Cup in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League tomorrow (Sunday).





SSTMI beat SMK Datuk Bentara Luar-UniKL 3-1, while Pahang Sports School (AHP-SSP) Thunderbolts beat Anderson Thunderbolts 4-1 in the other semi-finals yesterday.



And last season, the final went to shoot-out after both teams were tied 2-2, with SSTMI winning 4-3.



Pahang SS coach Sufian Mohamad said Bangkok Asian Olympic Qualifier hero Noor Firdaus Rosdi was the toast of the match.



"Firdaus, who was named as the Best Player in the Bangkok qualifier, delivered for us with a hat-trick, and that gave us some breathing space," said Sufian.



Firdaus scored in the 27th, 55th and 59th minutes, while Syawal Abd Razak delivered the other Pahang goal in the 39th minute.



Syazwan Syafiq Basir scored for Anderson in the 51st minute.



SSTMI got their goals off Izzuan Ismail (11th), Arif Syafie Ishak (37th) and Fitri Khairul Ariffin (52nd). The Datuk Bentara consolation was delivered by Faiq Nazwan Azhar (55th).



Anderson team manager M. Kaliswaran said: "We let in two early goals and had no choice but to chase back by opening up the match, but we kept missing sitters while Pahang punished us further in counter-attacks."



However, Kaliswaran praised his charges who finished second in the League and managed to reach the semi-finals as well.



"We had a very good team and I expected them to reach the final, but they panicked after letting in two goals. But the end result is still good, as we finsihed second in the League as well."



RESULTS -- TNB Cup Semi-finals: AHP-SSP-Thunderbolts 4 Anderson Thunderbolts 1, SSTMI Thunderbolts 3 SMKDBL-UNIKL-PHJ 1.



