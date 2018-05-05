



HC Rotterdam’s Sjoerd Gerretsen and Paul Melkert have been named Members of Merit for their years of dedication at the highest level for the clubs.





Both players played their final game in the Hoofdklasse last weekend in the 5-2 win over SCHC, making it their last game on home soil in front of their local crowd.



Melkert (27) has been a member of HC Rotterdam since 2003 having previously been a youth member for HC De Hoeksche Waard. He debuted for the first team in 2008 and has been part of the side for a decade.



Gerretsen (30) registered with HC Rotterdam as a nine-year-old in 1996 and made his debut in 2005, the year Rotterdam were promoted to the Dutch top tier.



Both players experienced the highlight of their HC Rotterdam careers in 2013 when they won national championship for the first time. They also played with first team in seven seasons of the Euro Hockey League (EHL), winning one silver and three bronze medals.



And they will look to add to that total on May 26 and 27 when they will play for the club for the last time at the highest level in the EHL FINAL4.



They will face hosts HC Bloemendaal at 16.00h on May 26 in the semi-final with a likely sold out crowd in place. Currently, well over 60% of the tickets purchased already for the FINAL4.



Euro Hockey League media release