By Sifiso Nyawo





Maties shoot for goal during Game 3 Madibaz v Maties varsity hockey match at Wits Hockey field Johannesburg Photo by: Christiaan Kotze/SASPA



The Varsity Hockey tournament produced another exciting game, this time it was Maties, giving it their all to get one over Madibaz, beating them 6-4 in fiercely contested game of hockey.





The first quarter got underway, with Maties the favourites to take the honours, but they were stunned early on with the Madibaz taking the lead in the opening stanza, through a field goal from Athi Mbovane. That lead did not last long, however, with Maties slowly getting into their groove, with their provider being Reece Arendse, who pitched in with a fantastic finish to level matters at 2-2.



As the match continued, Maties looked very dangerous every time they went forward but the Madibaz defence managed to contain them for a few moments before Luke Schooling made it 4-2 to the men from Stellenbosch at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter didn’t bring much in terms of goals but the contest remained fierce with Maties increasing the deficit to 6-2 at the interval.



When play resumed it was the Madibaz who got the best start, when they struck with 3 minutes left in the third quarter, which Joshua Engole flicked beyond Maties goalie William Eveleigh to make it 6-4 during a Power Play. The rest of the match was a seesaw battle between the sides, with the Madibaz getting a few short corners, which Eveleigh blocked very well. In the end that’s how things concluded with Maties holding onto their lead, running out 6-4 winners in a highly entertaining match-up.



Scores

Maties: 6

Goals: Reece Arendse, Luke Schooling, Gareth Tate



Madibaz: 4

Goals: Athi Mbovane, Joshua Engole



*In the Varsity Sports Hockey competition field goals count as 2



FNB Player of the Match: Andrew Hobson (Maties)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: William Eveleigh (Maties)

Samsung Super Striker: Luke Schooling (Maties)



Teams

Maties: 38. William Eveleigh, 2. Andrew Hobson, 4. Nicholas Giger, 5. Tom Richardson, 7. Matthew Roman, 8. Alex Stewart, 9. Wade Dollman, 11. Dayne Samboer, 12. Maximillian Pike, 14. Gareth Tate, 15. Ruari Baker

Subs: 16. Jordan Turnbull, 17. Luke Schooling, 21. Clayton Saker, 23. Reece Arendse, 24. Callen Heynes, 29. Mbuso Mgobozi, 1. Rob Mc Kinley



Madibaz: 1. Nathan Waters, 18. Joshua Engole, 4. Kurt Wicht, 5. Jason Mc Gillivray, 6. Callan Dewar, 7. Arno Van Jaarsveld, 8. Alexander Penhall, 9. Jacque Potgieter, 2. Keoghan Penhall, 11. Laython Coombes

Subs: 12. Brodie Fanoe, 14. Christopher Wynford, 15. Michael Hansel, 22. Andre Potgieter, 23. Athi Mbovane, 21. Jared De Kock, 24. Duncan Hare, 16. Richard Asmah-Andoh



Varsity Sports media release