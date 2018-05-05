By Sifiso Nyawo





Naude Stean of NWU during Game 2 NWU v Kovsies varsity hockey match at Wits Hockey field Johannesburg Photo by: Christiaan Kotze/SASPA



In the second clash of the Varsity Hockey tournament at Wits, the North-West University proved too strong for the University of the Free State, beating them 10-4.





NWU made their intentions clear very early in the match, when they received a short corner in the opening few minutes, which Gertjie Lamprecht had no problem converting to give his side a slender 1-0 lead. Kovsies quickly responded with a field goal, which saw some great team interplay with Matthew Ramos providing a great finish to give the men from the Free State a 2-1 lead.



As the game went on, NWU started to dominate possession, eventually leading 3-2 at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter only saw another goal by NWU, who managed to increase their lead to 5-2 going into the break with Killian Ludick’s name going onto the score sheet with a field goal.



The second half was one that provided plenty of entertainment, with Franscois Cilliers slotting the ball into the net off a short corner to increase NWU’s lead to 6-2. With the game running away from Kovsies, the men from the Free state had to find a way through, and they did when Stephan Vollenhoven stepped up to put away the ball, which he picked up just inside the D.



With the game at 6-4 to NWU, the match suddenly became tighter, with both sides not looking to give too much away but still tried to reduce the deficit. This left them vulnerable at the back and NWU capitalised on this, when Pierre Botma provided the goods by showing great skill amongst a number of Kovsies players to score and extend the lead to 8-4 with a minute to play.



That wasn’t it for the men from the North-West, who quickly surged forward at the death to score another fantastic field goal and finish the 10-4 winners.



Scores

Kovsies: 4

Goals: Matthew Ramos, Stephan Vollenhoven



NWU: 10

Goals: Gertjie Lamprecht, Gerhard Van Bosch, Killian Ludick, Franscois Cilliers, Pierre Botma



*In the Varsity Sports Hockey competition field goals count as 2



FNB Player of the Match: Steam Naude (NWU)

Mugg & Bean Star of the Match: LouFrans Esterhuizen (NWU)

Samsung Super Striker: Jeffrey Wayne (NWU)



Teams

Kovsies: 1. Lou Frans Esterhuizen, 2. Andre Nel, 3. Egon Van der Merwe, 5. Raymond De Villiers, 6. Ryan Scheepers, 7. Matthew Ramos, 8. Willie Kruger, 9. Mpho Tsaoane, 10. Gerhard Van Bosch, 11. Justin Smouse, 13. Tiaan Weldhagen

Subs: 14. Stephan Van Vollenhoven, 15. Mvelase Mbombisa, 18. Cheslyn Neethling, 19. Shelton Mollentze, 21. Jan Willem Ras, 22. Tylor Oliver, 24. Luyolo Nkosana



NWU: 3. Lochner Van der schyff, 4. Wayne Jeffery, 5. Leonard Du Plessis, 6. Anru Kock, 7. Gertjie Lamprecht, 9. Sinoxolo Mbekeni, 10. Franscois Cilliers, 12. Damian Tamine, 13. Franscois Joubert, 14. Mitesh Makan,

Subs: 17. Damian Kyle Kenny, 18. Pierre Botma, 21. Siyabonga Mabo, 20. Naude Stean, 23. Tait Clayton, 1. Andrew Oosthuizen, 22. Mthokozo Mbotho



Varsity Sports media release