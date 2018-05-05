By Sifiso Nyawo





Michael Forrest of Tuks celebrating after shooting his second goal during Game 1 UJ v Tuks varsity hockey match at Wits Hockey field Johannesburg Photo by: Christiaan Kotze/SASPA



In the first game of the men’s Varsity Hockey tournament at Wits university, Tuks managed to get off to a great start, when they beat defending champions UJ, 5-0.





In a game that is broken up into four quarters, Tuks got things underway, scoring after just after 3 minutes. Michael Forrest was the one to help the men from Pretoria to take an early lead, when he picked up the ball at the top of the circle to convert a few seconds after a short corner to make it 2-0, with the goal being recognised as a field goal.



The game was then evenly poised for the next 10 minutes with both sides looking to eat away at each other’s defence. Tuks were however the next ones to trouble the scorers, when Michael Forrest managed to get his second, this time off a short corner, pushing it beyond UJ shot stopper Matthew Martins to make it 3-0. That’s how things stayed right until halftime, with Tuks enjoying a slight advantage over the men from Johannesburg.



The second half, saw great competitive hockey being played with UJ looking to get themselves on the score sheet but Tuks keeper Hendrik Kriek stood tall in between the sticks. On the scoreboard things remained the same for quite a while. Kemp was asked to step up many times, as the UJ attack bombarded him with shots, but he remained resolute to keep the clean sheet.



Tuks did get another one over the orange army in the end, when they broke from inside the UJ half, for Brad Sherwood to finish sublimely and make it 5-0 to Tuks with 4 minutes remaining on the clock. That’s how things eventually ended unfortunately for UJ, as Tuks got off to a flying start at the 2018 Varsity Hockey tournament.



Scores

UJ: 0



Tuks: 5

Goals: Michael Forest (2), Brad Sherwood (1)



*In the Varsity Sports Hockey competition field goals count as 2



FNB Player of the Match: Henrik Kriek (Tuks)

Samsung Super Striker: Michael Forest (Tuks)

Mugg & Bean Star Player of the Match: Henrik Kriek (Tuks)



Teams

UJ: 1. Matthew Martins, 2. Brad Robertson, 4. Andile Ndlovu, 5. Kyle Lion-Cachet (C), 6. Michael Newland-Nell, 7. Chad Burke, 8. Courtney Halle, 9. Che February, 10. Spencer Botes, 11. Keegan Smith, 13. Ernest Jacobs

Subs: 15. James Gilbert, 16. Raynor York, 17. Jesse Martins, 18. Diego De Abreu, 20. Manessah Dube, 21. Gary Cooper, 23. Tristan Blackie-Roden



Tuks: 1. Henrik Kriek, 3. Letuka Onke, 4. Currie Mitchell, 5. Jared Cass, 6. James Redfern, 7. Sam Mvimbi, 8. Peabo Lembethe (C), 9. Steven Paulo, 10. Michael Forest, 11. Ashley Kemp, 13. Matthew Butler, 15. Bradley Sherwood

Subs: 16. Nicholas Pio, 19. Matthew Davies, 20. Christian Kriek, 21. Tim Halle, 22. Mark Chong, 23. Sizwe Mthembu



Varsity Sports media release