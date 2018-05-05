



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The last six weeks were busy for the U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team as they included three training camp weekends, which were all part of the evaluation process to be selected to the traveling roster to Argentina. Following last weekend’s Technical Skills Camp, U-21 USWNT Head Coach Phil Edwards has named the 17-athlete squad that will head to Tucuman, Argentina from June 10-18 to play a three-game test series against the country’s U-21 team.





“This tour presents a unique opportunity for the U-21 group as it will be happening in conjunction with the senior team tour,” said Edwards. “Playing directly before the senior games, in front of passionate Argentinian support, promises to only add to what has been a very productive 6-months together as a team so far.”



With the full roster currently in college, the U-21 USWNT had to squeeze in training camps between spring competition. A total four training blocks took place between January and early April before last weekend’s inaugural Technical Camp. The emphasis of the final camp was twofold: to build on the work done in earlier camps on principles of play while also having the opportunity to work closely with athletes and coaches from throughout the Junior High Performance pathway on the technical aspects of the game.



For most named to the tour roster, this will be the first time they get the opportunity to represent Team USA abroad in an international competition. Bringing the seniority leadership and foreign exposure are goalkeeper Kelsey Bing (Stanford, Houston, Texas), Brooke Deberdine (Maryland, Millersville, Pa.), Linnea Gonzales (Maryland, Bel Air, Md.) and Sophia Tornetta (Princeton, Plymouth Meeting, Pa.), who all traveled to the women’s Hockey Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile in November 2016.



“Some will have the excitement of pulling on the USA jersey for the first time, while others will be looking to build on their experiences from previous years as members of the U-19 or U-21 set up,” added Edwards. “In that way, I think we have a good blend of experience which bodes well for the future.”



U-21 USWNT vs. Argentina Tour Roster:

Kendall Ballard (Ohio, Charlottesville, Va.), Kelsey Bing (Stanford, Houston, Texas), Virginia Bramley (Penn State, Elizabethtown, Pa.), Katrina Carter (Cal Berkeley, Gilroy, Calif.), Brooke Deberdine (Maryland, Millersville, Pa.), Linnea Gonzales (Maryland, Bel Air, Md.), Kelee Lepage (Maryland, Honey Brook, Pa.), Madison Maguire (Maryland, Rumson, N.J.), Mikayla Michals (Providence, Needham, Mass.), Kealsie Robles (ODU, Seaford, Va.), Taylor Stone (Louisville, Herndon, Va.), Cassie Sumfest (UNC, Lewisburg, Pa.), Sophia Tornetta (Princeton, Plymouth Meeting, Pa.), Christie Van de Kamp (William & Mary, Midlothian, Va.), Jillian Wolgemuth (Duke, Mount Joy, Pa.), Elise Wong (Princeton, Perth Amboy, N.J.), Corinne Zanolli (Stanford, Newtown Square, Pa.)



The U-21 USWNT’s tour to Argentina will be in conjunction with that of the U.S. Women’s National Team. Their game days will coincide, with the two sides playing back-to-back.



U-21 USWNT vs. Argentina Series Schedule:



Thursday, June 14 5:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 16 5:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 17 5:00 p.m. ET



For more information regarding the U-21 USWNT vs. Argentina Series, including results and coverage throughout the event, visit the official event page.



USFHA media release