By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI)-Thunderbolt are gunning for a record seventh Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) overall title.





But Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP)-SSP-Thunderbolt want to end SSTMI’s domination in the final at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.



SSTMI edged SSP-Thunderbolt 4-3 in a penalty shootout after both teams failed to break a 2-2 deadlock in the final last year.



On paper, SSTMI will start as the favourites as they outplayed Pahang the team 5-0 in the league.



But Pahang coach Mohd Sufian Mohamed said his players are all fired up to win their first-ever silverware in the MJHL.



“We came so close to winning the overall title last year but lost in the penalty shootout. But this time my players are ready to turn the tables on the high-riding SSTMI team to end their unbeaten run this season.



“I want my players to rise to the occasion and get the better of SSTMI in regulation time,” said the former international.



The Pahang team will be led by forward Muhd Noor Firdaus Rosdi, who was named the best player in the Asian Youth Olympics Qualifier in Bangkok last week.



Firdaus, who helped Malaysia qualify for the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in October, has scored nine goals for Pahang in the league. Pahang will have to watch out for top scorer Mohd Akhimullah Anuar Esook, who has netted 16 goals in the league and looks set to retain the top scorer award.



The 18-year-old Akhimullah, who netted 16 goals to become the top scorer in the Asian Youth Olympic Games in Bangkok, will be playing in his third straight final with SSTMI.



Akhimullah said his mission in the final is to score and help SSTMI win their seventh overall title and also retain his top scorer award.



“I scored a goal each in the last two finals in 2016 and also last year. And it will really be great if I can do it the third time. But we can expect a strong challenge from the Pahang team, who will go all out to end our domination.”



The Star of Malaysia