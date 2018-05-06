By Sifiso Nyawo





Max Pike of Maties and Cody Van Wyk of Wits during Game 8 Wits v Maties varsity hockey match at Wits Hockey field Johannesburg Photo by: Christiaan Kotze/SASPA



In what was arguably the big match of the day, on day two of the Varsity Hockey tournament, Maties managed to claim the scalp of hosts Wits in an epic 4-2 win over the Johannesburg outfit.





Day one had seen both teams come away with victories over UCT and the Madibaz respectively.



The first half was a dull affair in terms of goals, with both sides failing to breach each others defensive lines. There were, however, many close moments that always asked the best of the two goalies.



The match was played with ferocious pace, with the ball being moved around the turf swiftly with both Wits and Maties seemingly feeding off each other’s energy to go in search of an opener. At the interval both sides had to settle for a 0-0 stalemate, with both coaches possibly happy not to have conceded in the fierce battle.



The third quarter saw the teams return with the same energy and intensity, but this time around it was the hosts Wits who walked away the happier of the two, with Kingsley Botes breaking the deadlock with a well taken field goal to earn his side a narrow 2-0 lead at the end of the third quarter.



The last quarter saw players leave it all out on the turf, pushing their limits right until the end. It was however Maties, who left the best for last scoring two quick field goals from Reece Arendse and Luke Schooling at the death to seal an emphatic late 4-2 win over a courageous Wits side.



Scores

Wits: 2

Goal: Kingsley Botes



Maties: 4

Goals: Reece Arendse, Luke Schooling*Field goals count as 2 in the Varsity Sports Hockey competition



FNB Player of the Match: Cody Van Wyk (Wits)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: Rob Mc Kinley (Maties)

Samsung Super Striker: Reece Arendse (Maties)



Teams

Wits: 1. Duncan Fischer, 2. Gareth Riley, 4. Cody Van Wyk, 5. Brad Riley, 6. Brandon James, 7. Michael Marki (C), 8. Jaryd Thomas, 10. Thabang Modise, 11. Chris Makaba, 12. Chad Futcher, 13. Bryce Cressy

Subs: 14. Sean Donaldson, 15. Michael Horan, 17. Rusten Abrahams, 18. Kamal Ramburuth-Hurt, 19. Kingsley Botes, 20. John Henning, 23. Sizwe Nyandeni



Maties: 1. Rob Mc Kinley, 2. Andrew Hobson, 4. Nicholas Giger, 5. Tom Richardson, 7. Matthew Roman, 8. Alex Stewart, 9. Wade Dollman, 11. Dayne Samboer, 12. Maximillian Pike, 14. Gareth Tate, 15. Ruari Baker

Subs: 16. Jordan Turnbull, 17. Luke Schooling, 21. Clayton Saker, 23. Reece Arendse, 24. Callen Heynes, 29. Mbuso Mgobozi, 38. William Eveleigh



Varsity Sports media release