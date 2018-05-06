By Sifiso Nyawo





Jack Forrest of UCT during Game 7 UCT v Madibaz varsity hockey match at Wits Hockey field Johannesburg Photo by: Christiaan Kotze/SASPA



In the second round of Varsity Hockey fixtures, UCT finally got off the mark by beating Madibaz 6-0, in a game that was far closer than the score line portrays.





The game initially saw a real tug of war between the two sides, with the Madibaz also coming in off the back of a defeat, inflicted by Maties in yesterday’s action. The first quarter saw both the Madibaz and UCT testing each other out very early on with both shot-stoppers on either side standing strong in between the sticks.



It took until the dying moments of the quarter to see a goal nestle in the net, when Matthew McKeshnie slid one past Nathan Waters from the Madibaz and give UCT a 2-0 lead. The rest of the first half featured a few close moments for both sides, but it was UCT who enjoyed the bulk of the opportunities. This did not make a difference to the scoreboard, however, as it remained 2-0 to the men from the Cape.



The second half was where the men were separated from the boys. UCT were quick to extend their lead, scoring inside the first 2 minutes, through a well-taken field goal from Michael Gildenhuys. That would unfortunately be the last bit of goal mouth action the spectators would witness for the rest of the quarter, but for a few close moments that were not converted.



The last quarter saw the Madibaz try to find a way onto the scoresheet, attacking from all parts of the turf but the UCT defence cleared their lines well every time, keeping things tight at the back. With 15 seconds remaining in the game, UCT did manage to break after a Madibaz attack to see Walter Pfaff secure a much needed 6-0 victory for the Capetonians at a rather chilly Wits Astro turf.



Scores

UCT: 6

Goals: Matthew McKechnie, Michael Gildenhuys, Walter Pfaff



Madibaz: 0



*Field goals count as 2 in the Varsity Sports Hockey competition



FNB Player of the Match: Bjorn Sorensen (UCT)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: Ross Talmage (UCT)

Samsung Super Striker: Michael Gildenhuys (UCT)



Teams

UCT: 5. Bjorn Sorensen, 4. Ross Talmage, 6. Malachy Barbour, 2. James Watters, 12. Dan Cole, 19. Nick Mc Kechnie, 10. Jack Forrest, 8. Walter Pfaff, 14. Michael Gildenhuys, 15. Jaydee Rossouw, 7. Matthew Mc Kechnie

Subs: 3. Tim Alfeld, 13. Mawu Zukisa, 23. Daiyaan Solomons, 31. Tino Elijah, 28. Ross Maharage, 1. Anton Van Loggerenberg, 26. Liam Peter



Madibaz: 1. Nathan Waters, 18. Joshua Engole, 4. Kurt Wicht, 5. Jason Mc Gillivray, 6. Callan Dewar, 7. Arno Van Jaarsveld, 8. Alexander Penhall, 9. Jacque Potgieter, 2. Keoghan Penhall, 11. Laython Coombes

Subs: 12. Brodie Fanoe, 14. Christopher Wynford, 15. Michael Hansel, 22. Andre Potgieter, 23. Athi Mbovane, 21. Jared De Kock, 24. Duncan Hare, 16. Richard Asmah-Andoh



Varsity Sports media release