

Men’s Scottish Cup Final – Edinburgh University v Grange – Photo by Duncan Gray



Grange were crowned Men’s Scottish Cup Final champions with a 6-3 win over Edinburgh University, completing a league and cup double.





Men’s Scottish Cup Final | Edinburgh University 3-6 Grange



Grange were not in a mood not to be messed and in the opening 20 seconds, Frank Ryan swept the ball home for an early lead. Edinburgh University started their fight back, playing around the back however a loose pass allowed Grange to steal the ball, resulting in a second goal from Frank Ryan via a deflection off the goalkeeper, prompting a roar from the crowd.



The scoreboard read 3-0 soon after as Joe Waterson received the ball in the D and reverse swept the ball into the far corner.



Edinburgh University began fighting back with Peter McKnight scoring a cracking shot, striking right into the left corner bringing the score 3-1.



A penalty stroke was awarded to Grange after a slight scuffle in the D. Callum Milne stepped up to the plate, and made it look easy as he tapped it in to the goal for 4-1.



With ten and a half minutes to go, Luke Cranney found himself dodging Edinburgh University defenders to score a perfect reverse strike from the top of the D, putting Grange into a 5-1 lead.



Edinburgh University managed to gain a penalty corner, the first and second unsuccessful, but third’s a charm, as Kevin Wong stepped up to score a great strike from a quick pass from Chris Duncan, bringing the halftime score to 5-2.



The second half started off strong from both sides, with Edinburgh University coming out fighting, and Captain Gordon Amour getting his name on the scoresheet, bringing the game to 5-3.



With 16 minutes to go in the game, John McCluskey scored from a deflection bringing Grange into a 6-3 lead. Edinburgh University fought to the death and Chris Duncan was denied by a great save from the Grange keeper.

5 May 2018 at the National Hockey Centre, Glasgow Green. Scottish Hockey Cup Finals day.





Men’s Scottish Plate Final winners – Gordonians – photo by Duncan Gray



Men’s Scottish Plate Final | Gordonians 5-1 Stepps



Gordonians won the Men’s Scottish Plate final with a sensational 5-1 victory over Stepps.



In the opening stages Gordonians had a goal chopped off from a penalty corner routine but they wouldn’t be held at 0-0 for long. Rory McCann got the scoring underway in the Men’s Scottish Plate Final when he slid the ball low against the backboard for 1-0 Gordonians.



Stepps then took control and were on the hunt for an equaliser, looking dangerous.



Despite the Stepps pressure it was Gordonians who scored a second goal. It went to 2-0 for Gordonians when Craig Faulkner popped up at the far post to slam the ball home on the half volley.



Stepps got a well-earned goal from a penalty corner routine – Douglas Simpson flicked the ball into the roof of the net to pull it back to 2-1.



Gordonians went 3-1 up through a lovely penalty corner finish by Jack Collister; he found the bottom right corner past the post man.



It went to 4-1 for Gordonians from a nice Faulkner penalty corner finish low against the backboard.



The fifth goal came for Gordonians with the last strike of the ball. A lovely finish from Provan put the icing on the cake as Gordonians sealed the Men’s Scottish Plate Final 5-1





Photo by Mark Pugh



Men’s District Cup Final | Kelburne 2s 5-2 Grange 2s



Kelburne 2s were 5-2 winners in the Men’s District Cup Final in a fantastic final victory over Grange 2s.



It was Kelburne 2s who got off to a great start when Finn Halliday tore down the left and set up Rory McClure for a terrific opening goal. 1-0



Then Rob Barr scored for Grange 2s with a great flick to level proceedings after 10 minutes.



The match continued at pace and Kelburne 2s restored their lead when Halliday and McClure combined again down the right-hand side, and it was Halliday who smashed the ball home to re-take the lead for Kelburne 2s. 2-1.



Another goal came for Kelburne 2s when McClure finished off some good work by Halliday for his second, and made it 3-1 at the break for Kelburne 2s.



In the second half Grange hammered at the Kelburne defence in search for another goal as the match progressed but Kelburne proved a tough nut to break.



It was Kelburne who scored next despite the pressure and it came from a superb ball to set up McClure for his hat-trick with a nice lift over the goalkeeper to extend Kelburne’s lead to 4-1.



Grange 2s went to a kicking back as they battled back but a penalty stroke went the way of Kelburne and it was dispatched with ease and confidence by Halliday to make it 5-1.



Grange pulled one back at the death when Rob Barr sailed a penalty corner into the top corner of the net, but it finished 5-2 to Kelburne 2s who lifted the cup.

5 May 2018 at the National Hockey Centre, Glasgow Green. Scottish Hockey Cup Finals day.





Aberdeen GSFP 2s v Edinburgh University 2s – Photo by Duncan Gray



Men’s District Plate Final (Pitch 2) | Aberdeen GSFP 2s 0-2 Edinburgh University 2s



Edinburgh University 2s ran out winners of the Men’s District Plate Final with a 2-0 victory over Aberdeen GSFP.



It was a competitive affair with both sides looking dangerous in the opening stages of the match.



It took 22 minutes for the opening goal of the game and it came via the stick of Monty Kilpatrick to give Edinburgh University 2s a 1-0 lead.



The contest raged on and in the second half Edinburgh University 2s furthered their advantage. Guy Allen was the scorer from open play to put some daylight between the teams.



The day went the way of Edinburgh University 2s and they ran out 2-0 winners to lift the Plate in Glasgow.



Men’s Reserve Cup Final | Grange 3s 6-3 Kelburne 3s



The opening match on Pitch 1 was a high scoring affair that saw Grange 3s lift the Men’s Reserve Cup in a 6-3 victory over Kelburne 3s.



Grange took the lead when the ball was forced home by Sam Price after a stramash in the D.



Kelburne made it 1-1 a short time later when a great reverse shot by Bob Martin blasted into the roof of the net to equalise after build up down the left.



Grange 3s took the lead despite being a man down after a slack back-pass allowed Neil Mitchison to roll the ball into an empty net.



It then went to 3-1 when a penalty corner for Grange 3s saw Douglas McEwan save the first attempt low to his right but he couldn’t save the rebound and Grange took the goal.



Grange then made it 4-1 when the ball was slotted low against the back board by Richard Miller after it bounced around in the D.



An error in the Kelburne D was then capitalised on when the ball was smashed home by Steve Swanton to make it 5-1.



Then a quick Grange break was neatly finished by Lewis Williamson a pace for 6-1.



Kelburne battled back and Bob Martin sent a low hard accurate shot against the backboard for 6-2.



Kelburne then scored a third with a clinical finish in a crowded D, the ball zipped into the bottom corner to make it 6-3.





Scottish Hockey Cup Finals day. Photo by Duncan Gray



Men’s Reserve Plate Final (Pitch 2) | Edinburgh University 3s 7-1 Hillhead 3s



Edinburgh University 3s were on fire in the Men’s Reserve Plate Final with a 7-1 win over Hillhead 3s in the final.



It took 16 minutes for the opening goal and it went to the students. A huge roar from the crowd greeted a strike by Jordan Fitzpatrick to get the ball rolling.



It went to 2-0 as University settled into their groove and a penalty corner finish by Hugo Howarth doubled their advantage.



Fitzpatrick finished off a lovely penalty corner routine to make it 3-0, it was a lovely move that saw them string some quick passes together in the D then set up a tap-in for the goal.



Soon enough came another goal for Edinburgh when Scott Thompson smashed the ball against the backboard from close range.



Hillhead pulled one back when Craig Hilton struck to make it 4-1 but a second goal for Howarth restored the advantage for Edinburgh at 5-1.



It was 6-1 when Howarth secured his hat trick before Tom Marchmont added his name to the score sheet.



Scottish Hockey Union media release