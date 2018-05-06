



Investec Women's Tier 4 Final



Nuneaton 2 XI (0) 0

Ramsey A (3) 10



The first game of the day was Nuneaton 2nd taking on Isle Man side Ramsey A, Ramsey were first on the scoresheet, Christina Kermeen lifting the ball into the roof of the net. The Isle of Man outfitters doubled their lead through Leah Crowne followed by her team mate Victoria Garner getting a third just before half time.





The second half Ramsey got off the mark quickly, Megan Roberts scoring twice alongside team mate Julie Chesterson 10 minutes into the second half to make it 5-0. Nuneaton spirits did not dampen with flurry of an attack into the oppositions half but their defence stayed strong. Leah Crowe went on to get her second, followed by Joanne Quine and a third for Megan Roberts. Minutes left on the clock Victoria Garnder puts away her second to get her team into double figures.



Captain Lauren Brew said;



'It is amazing - we have entered this competition for the last 4 years and progressively got better so to make the final is amazing. Just to play at Lee Valley is an incredible experience! When we woke up this morning we were all so excited to play in the Olympic park!'







Investec Women’s Tier 3 Final



Reading Rockets (0) 2

Repton Hockey Club (3) 5



Both these sides came out hungry for the win, an early chance from Reading but the Repton keeper did well to drive her shot wide of goal. It was Repton who broke deadlock, a tap in the far post by Laura D’Aguilar making it 1-0. It was end to end but Repton’s Hannah Davey drove into the top of the circle where her wonder strike hit the back of the net giving her side a 2-0 lead. Five minutes left on the clock Repton got their third forcing Harvey from her line to slip the ball pass her finding Claudia Swain who slotted it into goal.



In the second half Reading came out all guns blazing, an attack from Holly Raby strike going just wide of goal. A lovely well worked penalty corner from Reading saw Emma Dawson’s touch at the far post lifting the ball up into the net in to give their side a well-deserved goal. Minutes later a slick penalty corner routine from Repton saw Scout Butler slap home a fourth for her side. Reading did not give up and were roared on by the crowd as Jessica Mann pulled one back for the Rockets making it 2-4.



Fantastic team work from Readings forwards as they pressed the Repton defence but Repton stayed strong to deny them scoring. In the dying minutes Reading threw on a kicking back which saw Repton’s captain Georgina Brownhill get her side a fifth. Even in the last seconds Reading’s Lucy Scott missed the near post! Final whistle saw Repton claim the title with a 5-2 win over Reading Rockets in this thrilling match.



Repton captain Georgina Brownhill said;



'That was so hot! It was a brilliant final to play in - Reading really pushed us, especially in that second half but we expected it and we stepped up to another level. It is simply brilliant to play here!'







Investec Women’s Tier 2 Final



Oxford (2) 4

East Grinstead 2nd XI (0) 0



An early chance for East Grinstead’s Eloise Richards as her reverse strike was heading into goal but a fantastic save from Louise Kay’s left glove denied them to take the lead. East Grinstead pushed the Oxford but in the last 10 minutes of the half Oxford seem to have shook off Cup final nerves securing a penalty corner but East Grinstead defended well. Oxford kept the press forcing the opposition to clear the goal line!



Oxford defied the crowd’s eyes as they lifted the ball over the keeper in front of goal seemly going in but East Grinstead’s defence cleared the ball wide. A well-oiled penalty corner for Oxford slipping it wide for Olivia Strickland to tap the ball past the keeper to give her side the lead. East Grinstead heads did not drop as their attack pressed Oxfords defence searching for a goal before half time. Charley Ebbutt danced round the Grinstead players pulling the keeper off her line leaving Christy Barnard to tap home their second.



Oxford came out full of confidence in the second half full of energy and after applying the pressure they were rewarded with a third goal from Carlijn Ten Heggeler. A reverse strike at the top of the circle from Floor Timmer to put the touch on for Christy Barnard to score her second of the match and take the final score 4-0 to Oxford.



Captain Katie Cox said;



‘It feels amazing to win! In the first half we had to try and get into it as we knew they would come out strong. We played as a team and worked hard for each other. It is amazing to know some of the best players in the world will be following us this summer with the World Cup being hosted here.'







Investec Women's O35 Tier 1 Final



Harleston Magpies (0) 0

Canterbury (0) 0

Canterbury win 2-1 in shootout*



Canterbury won the Investec Women's O35 Tier 1 Final after a dramatic shootout.



The sides couldn't be separated in normal time meaning the teams headed to shootout where goalkeeper Sue Spight was the hero for Canterbury as they defeated Harleston 2-1.



In the hot afternoon sun at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, Harleston and Canterbury battled it out buoyed by vocal support from travelling fans.



It was a fiercely fought contest with tough tackling and powerful hitting but for an end to end encounter clear cut chances were few and far between.



They entered the break level but chances continued to be created and missed in the second-half as both teams pushed hard for an opener.



It looked as though the deadlock would be broken when Harleston were awarded a penalty stroke but a diving save from Spight kept the scores level.



This meant the sides headed to a shootout where Canterbury were victorious with saves from Sight helping guide her side to their win.







Investec Women's O45 T1 Final



Cambridge City 1 (1)

Sevenoaks 0 (3)



A hat-trick from Julie Nicholson guided Sevenoaks to victory in the Investec Women's O45 Tier 1 Final against Cambridge City.



It was a tight and scrappy opening half with little between the sides and few chances. However just before the break Cambridge City captain Liane Shadrack put home to give her side the lead.



However Sevenoaks responded brilliantly after the restart when Nicholson scored two in two minutes to put them ahead, the second a clever deflection.



Cambridge pushed hard for an equaliser but as the sun set time began to run out for them despite their best efforts. With Cambridge piling players forward Sevenoaks took advantage on the counter attack as Nicholson completed her hat-trick and sealed the win.



England Hockey Board Media release