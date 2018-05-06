

Surbiton celebrate the double



Surbiton lifted the Investec Women’s Championship Final after a 5-0 win over Clifton Robinsons to complete a league and cup double.





Doubles from Hollie Pearne-Webb and Beckie Middleton as well as a strike from Sarah Page helped Surbiton to comfortable win.



By lifting the cup Surbiton completed a league and cup double after winning the Investec Women’s Premier Division title at League Finals weekend.



Surbiton were immediately on the front foot and putting pressure on the Clifton backline and after just five minutes were ahead. From a penalty corner the ball was switched to Pearne-Webb at the to who slapped hard and low into the bottom corner.



It wasn’t long before the lead was extended from another penalty corner. Ansley’s drag-flick was deflected onto the crossbar but Middleton reacted quickest to put the rebound home.



Clifton responded well though, Zoe Leach smashed a pinpoint pass from deep which was met by the run of Claire Thomas who collected superbly but her effort was well saved by Ellie Shahbo.



Soon after a lovely flowing move released Thomas again but her shot went narrowly wide.



Surbiton took their two-goal advantage into the half-time break but extended it soon after the restart from another penalty corner. Just as they did with their first, the ball was slipped to Pearne-Webb whose slap at goal found the net.



Pressure continued to be piled on by Surbiton with Hannah Martin, Middleton and company causing numerous problems with their pace and skill but found Sarah Ellis in good form in the Clifton goal who frustrated them on numerous occasions.



However eventually Surbiton were able to add to their advantage as Page hit home the fourth on the volley before Middleton grabbed her second and Surbiton’s fifth to wrap up the victory.



England Hockey Board Media release