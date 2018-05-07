



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is pleased to announce the dates and venue for the FIH Congress 2018 which will take place between 1-3 November at the Lalit Hotel in New Delhi, India.





Further details will be sent to Members in the coming weeks regarding the programme and the registration information.



Media information will be sent within the next few months once details have been confirmed with the host.



Should you require any information ahead of FIH's official communication, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



