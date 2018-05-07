Punjab beat Haryana in final; juniors, seniors complete golden double



Indervir Grewal





The Punjab junior hockey team poses with the trophy in Bhopal on Sunday. This is the junior team’s fourth national title in eight years.



Punjab reclaimed its spot at the top of men’s hockey as the juniors followed in the footsteps of their senior counterparts to complete the golden double in the National Championships.





Just over a month after the senior men’s team beat Petroleum Sports Promotion Board 2-1 to win the national title for the first time since 2012, the junior team defeated neighbours Haryana to reclaim the title after four years.



The juniors showed “great composure and belief” to overturn a two-goal deficit and beat Haryana 4-2 in the final in Bhopal on Sunday.



“They didn’t have a good start, maybe they were nervous,” said Punjab coach Avtar Singh. “They made mistakes and conceded the goals.”



Punjab fell behind in the 26th minute when Deepak scored a field goal. Mohit doubled Haryana’s lead 11 minutes later.



“In the second half, we changed our strategy a bit, but the boys showed great composure and belief to turn the match around,” Avtar added. “In the second half, they were brilliant and outclassed the opponents.”



Gursahibjit Singh (42nd, 57th, 65th minutes) scored a hat-trick to turn the tables on Haryana before Karajwinder Singh (70th) sealed the match.



Gursahibjit finished with four goals in the tournament, while penalty-corner specialist Parampreet Singh and Surdarshan Singh finished as the team’s top-scorers in the event with six goals each.



“Gursahibjit had an extraordinary game today. But the title win was a team effort. I can’t single out any player,” Avtar said.



This is the junior men’s team’s fourth title since Hockey India started the National Championships in 2011. They also won gold in 2012, 2013 and 2014, apart from winning silver in 2015 and bronze in 2011 and 2017. This is also the first time since 2012 that the senior and junior men’s teams have won the golden double.



Help from India players



“It is a big achievement for us. We have won the title for the first time since 2014. It has been hard work,” said Avtar. “Last few years have been tough. We lost the final in 2015, couldn’t advance from the pool stage in 2016 and last year were knocked out in the semifinals after a shootout loss,” added Avtar, who is a coach at Jalandhar’s Surjit Academy.



“This year, we started preparing for the Nationals almost three months ago. We also changed our style,” he added. “After we won three back-to-back titles, the other teams figured out our style. So we decided to adopt a more modern system.”



Avtar said that former India captain Manpreet Singh and Junior World Cup winning captain Harjeet Singh conducted sessions to help the players understand the modern style. “That made a lot of difference,” said Avtar.



Punjab started with a 7-2 win over Manipur, before a 5-0 victory over Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd. However, they had two “poor matches” and were held to 3-3 draws by Uttar Pradesh and Services, finishing second in their pool.



In the quarterfinals, Punjab overcame SAI 3-2 to set up a last-four clash with archrivals Odisha. Punjab had lost to Odisha in the 2015 final and were knocked out by the same team in the semifinals last year. “Last year, we had a very strong team, we were contenders. But we lost (4-5) in the shootout in the semifinals,” said Avtar.



On Friday, their semifinal again went to the shootout after a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time. This time, Punjab won 3-1.



“That was a big win. It helped the boys. Today, they were outstanding in the second half,” said Avtar.



Meanwhile, Gangpur-Odisha secured the bronze medal with a 6-1 win over defending champs Odisha.



