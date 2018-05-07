By Kng Zheng Guan



KUALA LUMPUR: Mohd Akhimullah Anuar Esook lived up to his reputation as a deadly goal-scoring machine by powering the Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI)-Thunderbolt to a record seventh Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) overall title.





The 18-year-old was simply unstoppable as he fired a brace to help SSTMI to a resounding 4-0 win over the Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP)-SSP-Thunderbolt at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



The Terengganu-born player found the net in the 25th minute through a penalty corner before doubling his account in the 34th minute through a field effort.



SSTMI had earlier taken the lead through a field goal by Muhd Izham Azhar in the 23rd minute.



They duly ended any hopes of a Pahang comeback by scoring a fourth – a field effort by Muhd Amirul Hamizan – eight minutes from time.



The day however belonged to Akhimullah who finished on a high as overall top scorer with 18 goals.



It is the second straight year he earned that recognition after scoring 17 goals in SSTMI’s triumph last year.



The youngster’s stock is certainly soaring after he also finished top scorer in the Youth Olympic Games Qualifiers in Bangkok last week.



Then he scored 16 goals as Malaysia finished runners-up to India to qualify for the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina from Oct 6-18.



SSTMI coach Wan Roslan Wan Abdul Rahman was certainly pleased with his team and with Akhimullah’s deadly showing.



“We played exceptionally well in the final and we made good of our chances,” said Wan Roslan.



“I’m really happy with my players for showing the consistency to stay unbeaten in the league and to win our seventh overall title.”



“Akhimullah also did well to score two goals to finish as the top scorer for the second year in a row.



“It’s also good that most of my players, including Akhimullah, are still eligible to compete in the league next year,” added Wan Roslan who has helmed SSTMI since 2002.



Meanwhile in the girls final, the Penang State School Coun­cil(MSSPP)-Penang State Hockey Association (PSHA)edged the Wipers-KLSS 1-0 for the overall title.



Nurmaizatul Hanim Syafi scored the solitary goal in the 23rd minute as the Penangites stoutly defended to troop off winners.



The Star of Malaysia