The Canterbury Women and North Harbour Men have won this year’s Vantage National Under 21 Tournament titles.





Canterbury Women beat Auckland 3-0 in the gold medal game thank to goals from Hayley Cox, Margot Willis and Emily Wium.



In the women’s bronze medal match North Harbour powered past Central 6-1 led by a double from Kate Ivory.





Meanwhile, the North Harbour Men defeated Midlands 2-1 to win the gold medal after a huge comeback saw them score twice in the fourth quarter to snatch the championship.



Auckland came through to take the bronze medal with a 2-1 result over Canterbury.



Hockey New Zealand Media release