Canterbury and Harbour take Under 21 titles

Published on Monday, 07 May 2018 10:00 | Hits: 29
Photo above: Planet Hockey

The Canterbury Women and North Harbour Men have won this year’s Vantage National Under 21 Tournament titles.



Canterbury Women beat Auckland 3-0 in the gold medal game thank to goals from Hayley Cox, Margot Willis and Emily Wium.

In the women’s bronze medal match North Harbour powered past Central 6-1 led by a double from Kate Ivory.


Photo: Harbour Hockey

Meanwhile, the North Harbour Men defeated Midlands 2-1 to win the gold medal after a huge comeback saw them score twice in the fourth quarter to snatch the championship.

Auckland came through to take the bronze medal with a 2-1 result over Canterbury.

CLICK HERE for final results, standings and goal scorers

Hockey New Zealand Media release

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

