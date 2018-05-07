By AYUMBA AYODI





Strathmore University Scorpions Gilly Okumu celebrates after scoring against Amira Sailors during their Kenya Hockey Union women's premier league match match on May 6, 2018 at City Park Stadium. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Greensharks stunned champions Kenya Police 4-3 before beating Western Jaguars 2-1 to move to the summit of the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League at the weekend.





Sharks staged one of the most thrilling comebacks in the recent times when they rallied from 3-0 to sink Police 4-3 on Saturday at the City Park Stadium.



Sharks also rallied from behind 1-0 to edge out stubborn Jaguars 2-1 on Sunday at the same venue as they moved to the top with 12 points.



It was a moment of sheer bliss for Sharks who struck their opening goal at the end of the third quarter through Chris Wokila’s field goal.



Benson Mawici scored Sharks’ second goal from a scintillating field play just seconds after Wokila’s exploits as Sharks inched closer 3-2 after the third quarter.



Then Kevin Simiyu would level in 52nd minute with another field goal as to cancel out Samuel Oungo (11th) and Amos Barkibir (26th, 32nd) goals.



Chris Muchwanju then put Sharks ahead in 55th minute as Nixon Nyaganga’s side waylaid Police attacks to seal the victory.



On Saturday, Conrad Wafula put Jaguars ahead from a field goal in the fourth minute before skipper Leon Magomere equalised for Sharks four minutes later from a penalty corner. Kevin Simiyu then stepped up to score Sharks second goal from the spot in the 14th.



“It’s one of the best outings for us with fantastic six points and six goals,” said Nyaganga, who cautioned his charges not to slow down. “We still have got a long way to go hence no teams are minnows.”



Greensharks’ match with the 2016 champions Butali Sugar was washed away two weeks ago when Sharks were trailing 2-0. “It’s all about self-belief. I believe we shall overturn the deficit and win again,” said Nyaganga.



“That is the price you pay for underestimating your opponents,” Police skipper Oliver Echenje said, adding that they went back to their comfort zone, failing to change their systems after going three goals up. “We took our opponents lightly but I am happy it has happened early in the season.”



Sharks now are unbeaten in four matches and at the top with 12 points, three better than Butali and Police, who tie in second place nine points each.



Butali thrashed Western Jaguars 4-0 on Saturday with goals from George Mutira (sixth), Vincent Odhimabo (13th), Hannington Otieno (28th) and Brian Musasia (59th).



In the women’s Premier League, champions Telkom weathered a poor start as they rallied from 2-0 down to tame Sliders 5-2 at City Park.



Strathmore’s Gilly Okumu scored a brace in the 57th and 60th minutes to spur her side to a 2-0 victory over Amira Sailors 2-0 at City Park on Saturday.



