

Masters O40 T1 2018



Men’s Over 40 Tier 2 Final



Canterbury (3) 3

Alderley Edge (2) 3

Canterbury win 7-6 in a shootout



The opening game of the day did not disappoint as both sides were hungry for the win. Matthew Hardy was first on the scoresheet taking Alderley Edge into the lead. It was end to end but in the 24th minute Stewie Keir pulled one back for the Kent side converting a penalty corner. Alderley Edge retaliated quickly resulting in Hardy scoring his second. But it wasn’t long until Canterbury equalised with Matt Lea leaping across the circle putting his stick to ball, minutes later a penalty corner was beautifully converted by Keir to snatch the lead.





Canterbury had the edge in the early of the second half but it was Alderley Edge who took their chances, Neil Tidford pulling the keeper wide to slip the ball across to John Fletcher, who pushed the ball over the line to draw his team level.



Neither side backed down, if it wasn’t in the Alderley circle it was in Canterbury’s, with ten minutes to go Canterbury were rewarded a penalty stroke where Matt Lea hit the post! The final whistle blew forcing the sides to a very exciting penalty shootout, where Canterbury came away victorious 7-6.



Captain and goal keeper Andrew Carney said;

'Absolutely exhausted - I couldn't have stood up any longer! We practised them but not that many and in this heat! It is great to have won after being finalists last year. It's a great day out for the family!'



Men’s Over 50 Tier 2 Final



Stourport (0) 2

Barford Tigers (1) 3



Neither side had made a masters final before and were relishing at the chance of silverware.



Stourport had some early chances but it was on the 19th minute with a lovely one two in the circle from Barford Tiger’s Balakar Jawanda to Jeff Longden giving his side the lead. Former Internationalist David Knott had a chance on goal for Stourport but denied by the keeper as they pressed for an equaliser before half time.



The second half was kicked off with a fantastic run from Timothy Wood for Stourport down the right hand side striking the ball across the goal for Sahne Lovett’s strike to rocket over the goal. Timothy Wood pulled a goal back in the 55th minute to make it 1-1.



A penalty corner to Barford Tigers saw Satpal Dugun tapping in the rebound to give his side a 2-1 lead. A minute later Stourport responded as Neil Thomas pulled back an equaliser.



Less than a minute later Barford took the lead! A great first touch from Longden in the circle to pull the keeper wide, his strike finding the backboard. This was enough for Barford Tigers to be crowned champions, full time 3-2.

Captain Mohamed Mohamed Barford Tigers said; 'It was a good battle, nothing was left at the end of the game - always exciting with Stourport. This win is dedicated to GK Barry Simpson & who passed away recently. It was always their dream to win at O50 level.'



Men’s Over 50 Tier 1 Final



Isca (0) 0

Ben Rhydding (0) 1



Last year’s runners up, Ben Ryhdding came out hungry to do one better than last year’s silver medals. It was end to end with neither side being able to finish in the first half.



The second half was opened by a cracking through ball into the circle for Rob Ward to strike the ball first time to break deadlock. Isca responded with a penalty corner but the Yorkshire side did well to clear out of danger.



Isca keeper, Robbie Brown did well to deny Rhyddings attack. A penalty corner to Isca but a superb clear on the line from Andrew Locke denied the side a goal. Full time 1-0 to Ben Rhydding.



Goal keeper Paddy said;

‘Absolutely brilliant to have won. It’s been fantastic having all the support here – it was a nervous morning! It fantastic to have won against a really good team – we are delighted!’



Men’s Over 40 Tier 1 Final



Indian Gymkhana (0) 4

Clifton Robinsons (0) 2



This final had it all! The first chance fell to Indian Gymkhana who were awarded a penalty stroke, Ranjeev Deol stepped up to the spot but hit the post.



Clifton moved the ball well round the pitch as they built the press on Gymkhana’s defence, who stayed strong. Gymkhana were quick on the counter attack with Deol dancing round the Clifton defence, Gymkhana began to find their flow with captain Paramdeep Eari drag flick superbly saved by the keeper, Pickford.



A penalty stroke was awarded to Clifton Robinsons, Paul Underhill stepping up but Harrington saved with his left glove deny them to break the deadlock ten minutes before half time.



Heads did not drop as both took their opportunities on the counter attack but neither side could find the back of the net, 0-0 at half time.



Second half saw Indian Gymkhana took the lead, a messy goal saw the ball trickle over the line, scorer captain Eari. After some build up pressure from Clifton they were awarded a third penalty corner, where Phillip King found himself in prime position by the near post to tap in the ball to give the equaliser.



Indian Gym got their second with 20 minutes left on the clock, Rajinder Bansal tapping home a deflection to regain the lead.



With ten minutes left on the clock a superb through ball to the near post for Alistair Bennet to tap the ball under the keeper to claim the equaliser.



Just seven minutes left Clifton took the lead, Phillip King getting his second tapping the ball through his legs to beat the keeper as the Clifton crowd roared! King secured his hatrick and a fourth for the Clifton side to cement their win, full time score 4-2.



Captain of Clifton Robinsons Duncan Long said; ‘We have loved today! It was very tense, two missed flicks then it had everything in the second half. We just kept going and the team spirit pulled us through. It's a great day, a little too hot for hockey!'



Men’s Over 60 Tier 1 Final



Surrey (4) 6

Gloucestershire and Herefordshire (1) 2



Surrey put Gloucestershire and Herefordshire on the back foot straight away forcing keeper Dave Webb to make some great saves.



Ian Wallace was first on the scoresheet slotting home a deflection beating Webb. A second quickly followed by Martyn Cremin then a third by Nick Wren. Captain Mark Precious secured Surrey fourth.



Tony Haycroft did well to deny the attack in goal but the ball popped loose for Steve Foster to give his side their first goal of the game making it 4-1 at half time.



Gloucestershire and Herefordshire defended well to hold off the Surrey attack but Max Jason manged to find his way through scoring a fifth for his side. Andrew Crawford wrapped up the match scoring Surreys sixth goal and helping surrey retain their over 60s title.



Surrey captain Mark Precious said; ‘It feels nice to retain it. It was a very good performance, we were nice and controlled. Gloucestershire & Herefordshire have done really well to get here so we knew we were up against a good team.'



Men’s Over 60 Tier 2 Final



Trojens (1) 1

Iceni Rex Essex (2) 3



Trojens took the lead early on with Peter Cowen tapping in Brian Hiscocks rebound. Cowen found himself on the penalty spot unmarked but the keeper was quick to deny him a clear shot on goal as the Southampton based side pushed for a second goal.



Just before half time Iceni Rex Essex pulled back the equaliser, Tim Smith found himself at the top of the circle converting the penalty corner. Minutes before the half time whistle Iceni took the lead with a wonderful run from Stuart Perry driving into the circle to slip the ball across goal for Mark Hollingsworth to tap over the line.



Iceni extended their lead in the second half from Captain Kim Hansen, confirming Iceni Rex Essex a third over 60s title.



England Hockey Board Media release