Edinburgh University women retained the Scottish Cup, and completed the league and cup double, with a resounding 4-1 win over Grove Menzieshill in the sun at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.





Katie Stott opened the scoring for Grove Menzieshill, but Zara Malseed, Louise Campbell, Hannah McKie and Amy Brodie ensured the Edinburgh side were triumphant.



Both sides started the game evenly, exchanging possession as they tried to find the net.



A penalty corner for Grove Menzieshill would be what broke the deadlock though, Stott’s deflected effort sending her side into a 1-0 lead.



Their opponents soon responded though, Edinburgh University captain Zara Malseed finishing off some excellent attacking play from Samantha Judge.



The defending champions soon found their stride. Sophie Maunder’s slotted pass finding Campbell, who made it 2-1, putting the Edinburgh side into the ascendancy.



Just before half-time, McKie scored a third for University, giving them a two-goal advantage as they headed into the interval.



Early in the second half Grove Menzieshill offered a threat, but the students then all but sealed the game. A University penalty corner found Becky Merchant, who hit the ball towards goal, Brodie getting a touch and sending into the net.



Grove Menzieshill struggled to mount a comeback at all, and Edinburgh University saw out the game comfortably to lift the Scottish Cup once again.





Photo by Mark Pugh



Women’s Scottish Plate Final | Edinburgh University 2s 0-5 Clydesdale Western



Clydesdale Western were crowned Scottish Plate Champions with a goal-scoring victory over Edinburgh University 2s in Glasgow.



The Clydesdale Western attack was relentless in the opening stages and Edinburgh University 2s formed a solid green wall to deny an early goal.



Heather Howie rattled the crossbar from a penalty corner routine as Western chiselled away at the University defence.



Lucy Lanigan eventually opened the scoring for Western when she looped the ball into the back of the net from a tight angle. 1-0.



Lexi Sabatelli doubled Western’s advantage when she tore into the D and smashed the ball low past the goalkeeper for 2-0.



It went to 3-0 as Western’s energy opened up the defence for a goal for Zara Mason.



Millie Steiger made it 4-0 from close range when she forced the ball over the line at the right post for another strike.



Edinburgh University 2s shut up shot until half way through the second half when Jenny Eadie scored through the legs of the goalkeeper for 5-0, which was how it remained and Western took the Plate.





Photo by Mark Pugh



Women’s District Cup Final | Edinburgh University 4s 0-4 Orkney



Orkney retained the Women’s District Cup in convincing fashion with a 4-0 win over Edinburgh University 4s.



Hannah Cromarty, Charlotte Bruce, Bethin MacDonald and Lauren Gilmour all got their names on the scoresheet, securing another memorable win for the islanders.



Despite the eventual score, the game was initially quite even, both sides creating chances but unable to gain firm control of the match or take advantage of their chances.



With just under ten minutes to go until half-time though, Cromarty found the net for Orkney, giving them a valuable one-goal lead heading into the interval.



Buoyed by their lead, they played with greater confidence in the second half, taking firm control of the game and creating a series of chances.



Their Edinburgh opponents were beginning to struggle, and soon conceded another goal as Bruce managed to get the last touch on an Orkney penalty corner.



Not content with their two-goal advantage, the defending champions pushed for a third and soon found one courtesy of MacDonald, the goal again coming from a penalty corner.



With minutes remaining Gilmour added a fourth, ensuring Orkney head back north with the District Cup once again theirs.





Photo by Mark Pugh



Women’s District Plate Final | Ellon 5-3 Glasgow University 3s



Ellon won the Women’s District Plate in a tremendous goal-laden cup final against Glasgow University 3s.



Ellon took an early lead in a frantic opening to the match scoring with a nice move through the middle of the defence before number Lynne Gordon slotted home for 1-0.



Glasgow University 3s were up for the fight and the game raged on at terrific pace in the early stages, end-to-end with both sides looking hungry for goals.



Ellon went 2-0 up through a penalty corner. The injection bounced to the top of the D, Ali Glasses-Davies passed to the far post for Jenni Urquhart and it was knocked home by the forward from close range for a second.



A third goal for Ellon came after a lovely three pass move set up Urquhart for her second of the match with composed finished for 3-0.



Urquhart scored another goal for her hat-trick when she went twisting and turning in the D and unleashed a reverse strike into the far corner for 4-0.



Glasgow University 3s pulled one back when Kirsten Fraser forced the ball home on the line from a penalty corner routine for 4-1.



The Glasgow University 3s fightback was in full flow when Zara Bell instantly pulled another one back when she lofted the ball into the net for 4-2.



Glasgow University 3s scored a third goal in under three minutes through another penalty corner when Hannah Dodds blasted the ball home from the top of the D. 4-3.



Then came a tremendous opportunity for an equaliser when Glasgow University was awarded a penalty stroke, but Sophie Highet had her effort saved low to the right.



Ellon then sealed the victory with a quick break and finish to make it 5-3 and securing the Plate in the Glasgow sun.





Photo by Mark Pugh



Scottish Hockey Union media release