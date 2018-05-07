By Sifiso Nyawo





Matthew Davies of Tuks during Game 12 Wits v Tuks varsity hockey match at Wits Hockey field Johannesburg Photo by: Christiaan Kotze



The last game of day three of Varsity Hockey saw Wits come really close to making a comeback but Tuks did what was necessary to emerge 6-5 winners in the dying moment of the match.





The first half saw hosts Wits off to a dream start, when it took them just 3 minutes to get on the scoreboard. Chad Futcher was the man to register his name on the scoresheet after he provided a finish from a move from a short corner. With the score at 1-0, Tuks were never going to sit back and invite Wits back in for another. The men from Pretoria continued to search for a goal to level matters but it wasn’t to be in the first quarter.



The second quarter was where the men from Pretoria found the breakthrough, when Ashley Kemp stepped up to give Tuks a first-time lead in the match. Tuks were not done there though, with Bradley Sherwood adding another one from open play, to hand Tuks a deserved 4-1 lead heading into the interval.



The second half was one that would have impressed many Wits supporters, with their team giving it their all to try get back within touching distance of Tuks. Both teams battled hard and it was evident with them going into the fourth and final quarter with the score remaining the same.



The fourth quarter saw a bit of a shake-up, with Wits showing a bit of a resurrection late on, with Thabang Modise scoring off a short corner to bring the score to 4-2 to Tuks with 9 minutes left on the clock. Three minutes later and Wits managed to get another, this time a much needed field goal that meant a valuable two goals to take them 5-4 up, in the dying stages of the fixture.



With the Wits fans just about celebrating a famous victory, Tuks had other ideas and showed why they are one of the favorites in this year’s competition, when Steven Paulo showed up to break Wits hearts and knock the ball into the net to secure Tuks a third successive win in as many games.



Scores

Tuks: 6

Goals: Ashley Kemp, Bradley Sherwood, Steven Paulo



Wits: 5

Goals: Chad Futcher, Thabang Modise, Kingsley Botes



*Field goals count 2 in the Varsity Sports Hockey competition



FNB Player of the Match: Mitchell Currie (Tuks)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: Duncan Fischer (Wits)

Samsung Super Striker: Chad Futcher (Wits)



Teams

Tuks: 1. Henrik Kriek, 3. Letuka Onke, 4. Currie Mitchell, 5. Jared Cass, 6. James Redfern, 7. Sam Mvimbi, 8. Peabo Lembethe (C), 9. Steven Paulo, 10. Michael Forest, 11. Ashley Kemp, 13. Matthew Butler, 15. Bradley Sherwood

Subs: 16. Nicholas Pio, 19. Matthew Davies, 20. Christian Kriek, 21. Tim Halle, 22. Mark Chong, 23. Sizwe Mthembu



Wits: 1. Duncan Fischer, 2. Gareth Riley, 4. Cody Van Wyk, 5. Brad Riley, 6. Brandon James, 7. Michael Marki (C), 8. Jaryd Thomas, 10. Thabang Modise, 11. Chris Makaba, 12. Chad Futcher, 13. Bryce Cressy

Subs: 14. Sean Donaldson, 15. Michael Horan, 17. Rusten Abrahams, 18. Kamal Ramburuth-Hurt, 19. Kingsley Botes, 20. John Henning, 23. Sizwe Nyandeni



Varsity Sports media release