By Sifiso Nyawo





Francois Joubert of NWU and Manessah Dube of UJ during Game 11 UJ v NWU varsity hockey match at Wits Hockey field Johannesburg Photo by: Christiaan Kotze/SASPA



The third game of Varsity Hockey 2018 on day three saw the weather become slightly colder as the sun dimmed. Another thing that dimmed was NWU’s chances of earning points, when UJ came from behind late on to beat the North West side in the last quarter of the match.





UJ and NWU came into the match-up looking to rack up a full set of points to solidify their chances of making the playoffs in the later stages of the competition.



NWU were the ones to get a bright start in the game, when Pierre Botha caught the UJ defence napping, bolting through to score the opening goal and give NWU a solid 2-0 start. The men from Johannesburg seemed to panic a little after conceding but that didn’t last long, as the nerves seemed to settle from both teams as the game progressed.



UJ did have a fair share of chances, with captain Kyle Lion-Cachet also coming close often through his drag flicks from short corners. The goal did, however, eventually come for the Orange Army of UJ, when Lion-Cachet made no mistake this time with a drag flick. That is how things eventually concluded going into the break, with NWU nervously enjoying a narrow 2-1 lead.



The third quarter saw both sides, exchanging blows at each others defences but none of the teams were able to change the score line going into the last quarter. Andile Ndlovu from UJ was impressive throughout the game, often overlapping from the right hand side and defending really well.



The final quarter saw UJ faced with an uphill battle, if they would have any chance of overcoming the one goal deficit in 15 minutes. UJ in past seasons have seemed like the team that enjoys the big occasions and they did step up and deliver in the last quarter of the match, with Spencer Botes showing he has ‘BMT’.



He bundled the ball into the net to give his side a 3-2 lead with 7 minutes to go. After that, both teams had chances to add to their goal tallys but both defences seemed to refuse to let anymore goals in and it was UJ who held on to ‘smash and grab’ their way to a 3-2 victory.



Scores

UJ: 3

Goals: Kyle Lion-Cachet, Spencer Botes



NWU: 2

Goal: Pierre Botha



*Field goals count 2 in the Varsity Sports Hockey competition



FNB Player of the Match: Andile Ndlovu (UJ)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: Mthokozo Mbotho (NWU)

Samsung Super Striker: Kyle Lion-Cachet (UJ)



Teams

UJ: 1. Matthew Martins, 2. Brad Robertson, 4. Andile Ndlovu, 5. Kyle Lion-Cachet, 6. Michael Newland-Nell, 7. Chad Burke, 8. Courtney Halle, 9. Che February, 10. Spencer Botes, 11. Keegan Smith, 13. Ernest Jacobs

Subs: 15. James Gilbert, 16. Raynor York, 17. Jesse Martins, 18. Diego De Abreu, 20. Manessah Dube, 21. Gary Cooper, 23. Tristan Blackie-Roden



NWU: 3. Lochner Van der schyff, 4. Wayne Jeffery, 5. Leonard Du Plessis, 6. Anru Kock, 7. Gertjie Lamprecht, 9. Sinoxolo Mbekeni, 10. Franscois Cilliers, 12. Damian Tamine, 13. Franscois Joubert, 14. Mitesh Makan

Subs: 17. Damian Kyle Kenny, 18. Pierre Botma, 21. Siyabonga Mabo, 20. Naude Stean, 23. Tait Clayton, 1. Andrew Oosthuizen, 22. Mthokozo Mbotho



Varsity Sports media release