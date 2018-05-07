By Sifiso Nyawo





Ru Baker of Maties during Game 9 UCT v Maties varsity hockey match at Wits Hockey field Johannesburg Photo by: Christiaan Kotze/SASPA



The first game on the third day of the Varsity Hockey tournament at Wits university saw a Western Cape derby, where Maties managed to maintain their 100% record at the tournament by conquering their province rivals UCT 6-2.





UCT were out of the blocks quickly, dominating play in opening moments of the match, but Maties did well to neutralise the waves of UCT attack. Maties did also have a fair share of opportunities themselves in the first quarter but it wasn’t to be, with both teams going into the first break level at 0-0.



The second quarter was where the first goals of the day did eventually come, with Maties registering the first two, that came as a result of a field goal and a short corner thanks to captain Alex Stewart and Dayne Samboer, taking the score to 3-0.



UCT did manage to cut the deficit to just one goal before halftime, with Walter Pfaff getting his name on the scoresheet after pushing the ball into the back board to bring the score to 3-2. Maties then replied really quickly to increase their lead, when Maximillian Pike managed to push the ball beyond UCT keeper Anton Loggerenberg just after a short corner to make it 4-2 at the break.



The start of the second half, was an open contest with both sides knowing very well that they were playing for more than just points; for bragging rights in the Western Cape. The contest itself continued to be very competitive, with UCT coming close at the early stages but Maties keeper William Eveleigh stood firm to keep his side ahead.



The second half did eventually receive a goal, which unfortunately for the UCT faithful, went to Maties, in the 56th minute. The in-form Reece Arendse was the one to pile on UCT’s misery by completing a well-worked team goal and see that the score went to 6-2.



Even though that was the last of the goals, UCT did continue to surge forward in numbers but the Maties defence continued to keep the attacking efforts out. Maties have now enjoyed an unbeaten run so far on the Wits leg of the 2018 Varsity Hockey tournament with one game remaining for them. UCT on the other hand have only managed to win one out of the three games so far.



Scores

Maties: 6

Goals: Alex Stewart, Dayne Samboer, Maximilian Pike, Reece Arendse



UCT: 2

Goals: Walter Pfaff



*Field goals count 2 in the Varsity Sports Hockey competition



FNB Player of the Match: Alex Stewart (Maties)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: William Eveleigh (Maties)

Samsung Super Striker: Walter Pfaff (Maties)



Teams

Maties: 38. William Eveleigh, 2. Andrew Hobson, 4. Nicholas Giger, 5. Tom Richardson, 7. Matthew Roman, 8. Alex Stewart, 9. Wade Dollman, 11. Dayne Samboer, 12. Maximillian Pike, 14. Gareth Tate, 15. Ruari Baker

Subs: 16. Jordan Turnbull, 17. Luke Schooling, 21. Clayton Saker, 23. Reece Arendse, 24. Callen Heynes, 29. Mbuso Mgobozi, 1. Rob Mc Kinley



UCT: 5. Bjorn Sorensen, 4. Ross Talmage, 6. Malachy Barbour, 2. James Watters, 12. Dan Cole, 19. Nick Mc Kechnie, 10. Jack Forrest, 8. Walter Pfaff, 14. Michael Gildenhuys, 15. Jaydee Rossouw, 7. Matthew Mc Kechnie

Subs: 3. Tim Alfeld, 13. Mawu Zukisa, 23. Daiyaan Solomons, 31. Tino Elijah, 28. Ross Maharage, 1. Anton Van Loggerenberg, 26. Liam Peter



Varsity Sports media release