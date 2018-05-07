Varsity Hockey is proving to be a vital cog in the production line of South African hockey excellence. With Varsity Hockey alumni filling the South African national side, the importance of the tournament is clear.





The three weeks of hard hitting action exposes the players to tougher conditions, which prepares them for the higher echelons of the sport according to SA-U21 squad-member and Tuks goal-keeper Estiaan Kriek.



"The difference in level is the speed, skill and intensity of the game. The speed and intensity of Varsity Hockey is a lot higher than that of school hockey," Said Kriek.



UJ defender and SA Junior World Cup player Kyle Lion-Cachet echoed Kriek's statement.



"I feel the difference between school hockey and Varsity Hockey is that the pace of the game is a lot faster and a lot more physical. There is less room for errors."



The players have dubbed the level of competition within the tournament what makes it such an important stepping stone in South African Hockey with Gauteng and Wits centre-half Michael Marki commenting on the jump in competition from high school to Varsity Hockey.



"For me the jump from Matric to first year was quite big. We’re playing against guys who have more street smarts than you and to catch up you need to adapt a lot quicker otherwise you’ll get left behind, where as high school hockey, although still very fast paced and intense, is a lot more forgiving."



South Africa u21 coach Garreth Ewing explained that Varsity Hockey is necessary nursery for South Africa's next batch of top talent.



“Varsity Hockey is a great opportunity for aspiring national players, especially the U21s. Seeing the players under the pressure of competition and exposure to a high-profile environment gives me as National coach a good chance to see who can cut it at the next level.”



“University competition has always been a feeder to SA U21 teams, and Varsity Hockey has taken that to the next level.”



Catch the last day of The Wits leg of the competition which will be televised live on SuperSport on Monday 7 May, while the final three days of the Tuks leg will be televised, which includes 13 and 14 May and the final will also be broadcast live on SuperSport on 21 May.



For more about Varsity Hockey:



For all news, fixtures, logs and updates online: www.varsitysportssa.com

Facebook: facebook.com/VarsitySportsSA

Twitter: @VarsitySportsSA

Instagram: @VarsitySportsSA

YouTube: youtube.com/VarsitySportsSA

Official hashtag: #HardHittingAction

Follow our sponsors on Twitter: @Mugg_and_Bean @FNBSA @SamsungSA



Varsity Sports media release