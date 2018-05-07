

©: Koen Suyk/World Sport Pics



Both HC Bloemendaal and SV Kampong picked up away wins in the first leg of their Hoofdklasse playoffs on Saturday via shoot-outs, giving them a big advantage heading into Sunday’s return legs.





Bloemendaal won an absolute ripper of a tie against AH&BC Amsterdam, coming from 4-2 down to eventually share a 5-5 draw and then win on shoot-outs.



Roel Bovendeert had given Bloemendaal the early lead after 80 seconds and they were 2-1 up via Xavi Lleonart’s driving run and cool finish but corner goals from Boris Burkhardt and Justin Reid-Ross and a Caspar van Dijk finish made it 3-2 at half-time.



Billy Bakker blasted Amsterdam further ahead but Jamie Dwyer’s tip in corner reduced the gap, starting a run of three goals in eight minutes for Bloemendaal.



Yannick van der Drift and Tim Jenniskens combined to make it 5-4 but, with just 39 seconds left, Nicki Leijs hung around the back post to get a vital equaliser.



Amsterdam could not carry that momentum into the shoot-outs, however, and when Jan-Willem Buissant was judged to have hit the first effort with his back-stick, Bloemendaal scored all of their set of five to take the first leg advantage.



For Kampong, they went behind when Niek van der Schoot broke through David Harte’s defences but Quirijn Caspers tied the game at 1-1 in the second half when he got on the end of Bjorn Kellerman’s pass to flick in.



In the shoot-out, the key one was when Harte delayed Bob de Voogd long enough to see him timed out, giving Philip Meulenbroek the chance to win it.



It means if Bloemendaal and Kampong win again on Sunday afternoon at home, they will reach the final. A loss and they go to a third leg next Thursday.



Euro Hockey League media release