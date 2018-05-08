By Elizabeth Mburugu





Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League champions Kenya Police maintained their top spot despite losing to Greensharks.





In the women’s Premier League title chase, 20-time winners Telkom remained on course to retaining their title following their 5-2 win over Sliders at the weekend.



The law enforcers had their campaign dented with a 3-4 loss to rivals Greensharks. Police captain Oliver Echenje said they will fight on despite the loss.



“The league just began and we still have a long way to go. It’s unfortunate that we lost, but all is not lost and all we need to do is remain focused and make the best out of our upcoming matches,” Echenje said.



Police remained on top of the standings with 12 points from five matches.



Greensharks were biggest gainers with double victory and moving to second place tied on 12 points with Police, who have a superior goal difference.



Sharks had a successful weekend silencing Police before beating Western Jaguars 2-1.



Former holders Butali Warriors are third with nine points from three matches while Nairobi Sikh Union and Wazalendo are fourth and fifth tied on six points respectively.



Winless Parkroad Badgers lead the standings from the wrong side without a point having lost all their four matches.



Nakuru, also yet to win after two outings are also stuck in the relegation zone.



Western Jaguars city tour to forget having lost to Butali and Greensharks.



In the women league, Telkom, who survived an early scare that saw them trail Sliders 2-0 eight minutes into the match fought back to win.



Sliders took an early lead through Nancy Kibigong in the fourth minute and Anita Agunda four minutes later.



However, a brace each from Jackline Mwangi and Barbara Simiyu and a goal from Georgina Lumumba gave the former Africa champions their third victory of the season.



Telkom top the log with nine points, three more than Strathmore University Scorpions, who have played two matches.



Chase Amira are third while Sliders are fourth. The Scorpions beat Amira 2-0 in their second league tie while the latter had edged out Vikings 1-0 to register their second win of the season.



In the battle for a promotion to the men’s Premier League, Multimedia University top the table with seven points. Kenyatta University Vultures and Technical University of Kenya, who are battling for their way up after being relegated last season are second and third with four points same as fourth-placed Wazalendo Masters, but are separated by goal difference.



