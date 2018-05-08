By Sifiso Nyawo





Michael Forrest of Tuks shoots his goal during Game 15 Madibaz v Tuks varsity hockey match at Wits Hockey field Johannesburg Photo by: Christiaan Kotze/SASPA



The third game of day four of Varsity Hockey saw Tuks comfortably beat the Madibaz 6-1, to wrap up their Wits leg of the competition and remain unbeaten, ahead of their home (Tuks) leg next weekend.





Tuks took just 6 minutes to make their intentions clear, showing Madibaz just what they intended to accomplish with their final match, when Steven Paulo drew first blood by pocketing a short corner to gift Tuks an early 1-0 lead.



The Madibaz battled to keep up with Tuks’ fast paced play but managed to hold the Pretoria side out to keep the score at 1-0. The second quarter was a completely different ball game, however, with Tuks taking just 12 seconds to get into the groove, through a well taken goal by Bradley Sherwood to push the margin to 3 goals to 0.



The rest of the quarter saw the teams trade blows but it was Tuks who landed the knockout punch, when that man Michael Forest slid in yet another goal from a short corner making it a fairly comfortable 4-0 lead to Tuks going into the interval.



In the third quarter, Tuks were again the first ones to score, this time Steven Paulo getting his brace and making it 6-0. The Madibaz did manage to register a consolation goal in the end, through a neat finish following a short corner, by Keoghan Penhall.



Tuks proved too much for the Madibaz to handle and the scoreline was indeed a true reflection of the encounter that took place. The Madibaz will definitely have to go back and restrategize ahead of the tournament’s second leg in Pretoria next weekend, after failing to register a victory throughout the whole weekend. Tuks on the other hand, will have to keep doing what they are doing as it is working well for them so far.



Scores

Tuks: 6

Goals: Steven Paulo (2), Bradley Sherwood, Michael Forest,



Madibaz: 1

Goal: Keoghan Penhall



*Field goals count 2 in the Varsity Sports Hockey tournament



FNB Player of the Match: Bradley Sherwood (Tuks)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: Hendrik Kriek (Tuks)

Samsung Super Striker: Steven Paulo (Tuks)



Teams

Tuks: 1. Henrik Kriek, 3. Letuka Onke, 4. Currie Mitchell, 5. Jared Cass, 6. James Redfern, 7. Sam Mvimbi, 8. Peabo Lembethe (C), 9. Steven Paulo, 10. Michael Forest, 11. Ashley Kemp, 13. Matthew Butler, 15. Bradley Sherwood

Subs: 16. Nicholas Pio, 19. Matthew Davies, 20. Christian Kriek, 21. Tim Halle, 22. Mark Chong, 23. Sizwe Mthembu



Madibaz: 1. Nathan Waters, 18. Joshua Engole, 4. Kurt Wicht, 5. Jason Mc Gillivray, 6. Callan Dewar, 7. Arno Van Jaarsveld, 8. Alexander Penhall, 9. Jacque Potgieter, 2. Keoghan Penhall, 11. Laython Coombes

Subs: 12. Brodie Fanoe, 14. Christopher Wynford, 15. Michael Hansel, 22. Andre Potgieter, 23. Athi Mbovane, 21. Jared De Kock, 24. Duncan Hare, 16. Richard Asmah-Andoh



Varsity Sports media release