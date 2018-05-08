By Sifiso Nyawo





Jack Forrest of UCT during Game 14 Kovsies v UCT varsity hockey match at Wits Hockey field Johannesburg Photo by: Christiaan Kotze/SASPA



The second game of Varsity Hockey saw UCT put in a great shift to overcome Kovsies 5-0, in a game which the Cape side thoroughly dominated.





The first quarter wasn’t the best in terms of goals, with UCT often enjoying the possession and territory but failing to turn the opportunities into goals. Kovsies on the other end, did well to keep the score deadlocked at 0-0, although they also had a fair share of chances to take the lead themselves.



The score was 0-0 at the conclusion of the first quarter. The second quarter saw UCT carry their momentum from the first, into the second, where it took Jayde Roussouw just 3 minutes to give UCT a well deserved 1-0 lead, after a great short corner. That wasn’t the end of the goals before halftime, however, with Tim Alfeld adding another for UCT from close range to make it 3-0 at the break.



The second half saw UCT continue to enjoy more of the opportunities, but Kovsies managed to clear their lines and still hoped to get back in the game. The two teams did reach the end of the third quarter, with the scores unchanged at 3-0 to UCT. Kovsies in the last quarter, tried all they could in attack but UCT would often quickly transition from defence to attack in a swift manner.



The counter attacks did eventually pay off for the Cape side, when Ross Talmage got on the end of great pass to add an extra 2 to the margin and secure UCT a 5-0 win. Credit in the end must go out to the UCT defence, who kept a clean sheet which is not an easy feat in such a tournament. Goalkeepers from both teams were also in top form, although the score line my not say so for Kovsies but without LouFrans Esterhuizen’s saves, the score could have definitely been worse.



Scores

UCT: 5

Goals: Jayde Roussouw, Tim Alfeld, Ross Talmage



Kovsies: 0



*Field goals count 2 in the Varsity Sports Hockey tournament



FNB Player of the Match: Bjorn Sorensen (UCT)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: Van Loggerenberg (UCT)

Samsung Super Striker: Tim Alfeld (UCT)



Teams

UCT: 5. Bjorn Sorensen, 4. Ross Talmage, 6. Malachy Barbour, 2. James Watters, 12. Dan Cole, 19. Nick Mc Kechnie, 10. Jack Forrest, 8. Walter Pfaff, 14. Michael Gildenhuys, 15. Jaydee Rossouw, 7. Matthew Mc Kechnie

Subs: 3. Tim Alfeld, 13. Mawu Zukisa, 23. Daiyaan Solomons, 31. Tino Elijah, 28. Ross Maharage, 1. Anton Van Loggerenberg, 26. Liam Peter



Kovsies: 1. Lou Frans Esterhuizen, 2. Andre Nel, 3. Egon Van der Merwe, 5. Raymond De Villiers, 6. Ryan Scheepers, 7. Matthew Ramos, 8. Willie Kruger, 9. Mpho Tsaoane, 10. Gerhard Van Bosch, 11. Justin Smouse, 13. Tiaan Weldhagen

Subs: 14. Stephan Van Vollenhoven, 15. Mvelase Mbombisa, 18. Cheslyn Neethling, 19. Shelton Mollentze, 21. Jan Willem Ras, 22. Tylor Oliver, 24. Luyolo Nkosana



Varsity Sports media release