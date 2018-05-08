By Sifiso Nyawo





Nicholas Giger of Maties during Game 13 NWU v Maties varsity hockey match at Wits Hockey field Johannesburg Photo by: Christiaan Kotze/SASPA



The final day of the Wits leg of the Varsity Hockey saw Maties retain their unbeaten status at this year’s competition by scoring at the brink of full time to narrowly beat NWU 6-5.





The match between Maties and NWU was always set up to be a big one, with Maties being the slight favourites due to their 100% win rate going into the clash.



The match itself was rather tame in the early stages of the first quarter, until NWU broke on a quarter attack, to see Pierre Botma score the first goal and take the North West University to an early 2-0 lead. That was how things ended at the first break. The second quarter was one that was fairly dominated by Maties but NWU were the ones to get the next goal, when Botma off a penalty flick, stepped up and made it two goals for his team and a brace for himself.



With the score at 3-0, Maties must have definitely been aware that they would need to be the next ones to score, if they wanted to get something from the game. This did not happen, however, as Maties had to settle for NWU leading 3-0 at the break.



The return to the turf, saw rejuvenated Maties side immediately surge forward in search of an open and their efforts were rewarded with 11 minutes left in the quarter, where Maximillian Pike finished a team goal to cut NWU’s lead to 3-2.



That was the only bit of goal action in the quarter with NWU now enjoying a slimmer lead. The final quarter was where all of the action took place, as NWU managed to add to their lead through Clayton Tait, before Maties managed to keep within touching distance with the score line at 5-4.



The last minute of the match saw some physical duels between the two sides, as things became tense in the dying moments. Maties in the end, were able to eclipse NWU, with a field goal being scored just before the sound of the hooter, to clinch yet another victory but this time a nail-biting 6-5 win over NWU.



Scores

Maties: 6

Goals: Maximillian Pike, Luke Schooling, Reece Arendse



NWU: 5

Goals: Pierre Botma (2), Clayton Tait



*Field goals count 2 in the Varsity Sports Hockey tournament



FNB Player of the Match: Mthokozisi Mbotho (NWU)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: Mthokozisi Mbotho (NWU)

Samsung Super Striker: Pierre Botma (NWU)



Teams

Maties: 1. Rob Mc Kinley, 2. Andrew Hobson, 4. Nicholas Giger, 5. Tom Richardson, 7. Matthew Roman, 8. Alex Stewart, 9. Wade Dollman, 11. Dayne Samboer, 12. Maximillian Pike, 14. Gareth Tate, 15. Ruari Baker

Subs: 16. Jordan Turnbull, 17. Luke Schooling, 21. Clayton Saker, 23. Reece Arendse, 24. Callen Heynes, 29. Mbuso Mgobozi, 38. William Eveleigh



NWU: 3. Lochner Van der schyff, 4. Wayne Jeffery, 5. Leonard Du Plessis, 6. Anru Kock, 7. Gertjie Lamprecht, 9. Killian Ludick, 10. Sinoxolo Mbekeni (C), 12. Damian Tamine, 13. Franscois Joubert, 14. Mitesh Makan

Subs: 17. Damian Kyle Kenny, 18. Pierre Botma, 21. Siyabonga Mabo, 20. Naude Stean, 23. Tait Clayton, 1. Andrew Oosthuizen, 22. Mthokozo Mbotho



Varsity Sports media release