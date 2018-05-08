

The Cookstown side at Shawsbridge last Sunday.



Cookstown secured their place in the top flight of Irish hockey with a strong performance against brave Bangor on Sunday at Shawsbridge.





The Tyrone men had just too much in the tank for the Seasiders and a brilliant second quarter of attacking hockey saw them establish a lead which they never looked likely to give up.



“I’m really proud of the way the guys got stuck into the game today,” said Cookstown captain Godfrey Irwin. “We’ve been up against it this season in many ways, but the guys have stuck to the task and never let the heads dip.



“Bangor made it really tough for us and we really had to work hard to get opportunities. Thankfully, when we got them we converted.



“We’ll collect ourselves over the summer and next season we’ll be keen to build on what we have established this year.”



On Sunday, Bangor kept Cookstown at bay until the start of the second quarter. The Reds roared into action and forced a flurry of opportunities which the Seasiders did well to keep out.



The opening goal came when a Bangor foot prevented the ball from crossing the goal line and Greg Allen made no mistake from the spot.



Cookstown continued to press and forced a number of saves out of the Bangor goalie. They extended their lead when Danny Kerr got the last touch from the short corner set piece.



Bangor did not drop their work rate and got themselves into a number of promising positions on the field without really testing the Cookstown goal.



The final quarter of the match was just moments old when an Allen reverse into the circle was deflected into the net by Scott McCabe for 3-0.



Timmy Sloan completed the scoring just a few minutes later when he got on the end of an excellent Paul Thompson run.



Men’s EY Promotion-Relegation playoff

Cookstown 4 (G Allen, D Kerr, S McCabe, T Sloan)

Bangor 0



Cookstown: Josh McCabe, Matty Rollins, Godfrey Irwin, Ryan Millar, Dan Crooks, Paul Thompson, Jack Haycock, Timmy Sloan, Andy Barbour, Scott McCabe, Mark Crooks, Michael Kerr, Greg Allen, Stuart Smyth, Mark Rooney, Josh Anderson, Danny Kerr.



