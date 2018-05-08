

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



The top three in Germany all won to stay clear of the chasers in the Bundesliga with Marco Miltkau’s single goal keeping Rot-Weiss Koln clear thanks to their success over Berliner HC.





He scored in the 57th minute from Moritz Trompertz assist to finally break down the Berlin defence on a day when they were short several front-line players. Indeed, Benjamin Wess was brought back into the side but they nonetheless got the win against playoff-chasing opponent.



André Henning praised the intensity of the game: "The game was characterised by two strong defensive lines. Both teams had their three or four chances spread over the game. We were playing away with a mixed team and, under these circumstances, the fighting spirit shown made for a strong performance."



Uhlenhorst Mulheim and Mannheimer HC remain in a share of second place, three points back, courtesy of wins over Nuremberg HTC and UHC Hamburg, respectively.



For Mulheim, Benedikt Furk and Benjamin Becker set up the win in the first 14 minutes before Timm Herzbruch and Niklas Bosserhoff completed the victory from corners in a 4-1 success.



Mannheim’s win was much closer but they did lead 2-0 inside seven minutes with a Gonzalo Peillat corner and a Rhett Halkett goal. Peter Kohl halved the deficit but Peillat extended the lead from another corner. Kohl’s second goal made the final score 3-2.



Harvestehuder moved into fourth spot with a 4-2 win at TSV Mannheim, jumping above Berliner who dropped two places.



Euro Hockey League media release