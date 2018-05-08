

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



The Waterloo Ducks will face KHC Dragons in the two-leg final of the Belgian league on Thursday and Sunday following two dramatic semi-final clashes this weekend.





For the WatDucks, they ended up winning on a shoot-out when both legs of their game with Royal Leopold ending 3-3 each time.



In Sunday’s second leg, Leo were left to rue some chances that they left behind as Waterloo rolled with punches and got the result.



Arthur Verdussen put Leo in front early on before Renaud Pangrazio equalised in the first quarter. Julien Plennevaux made it 2-1 while Aristide Coisne went close to a third, only to be denied by the post.



Max Capelle levelled at 2-2 before Victor Charlet fired a missile from a corner to put the Ducks in front for the first time. Captain Verdussen, though, rescued the draw for Leo with only a few minutes to go, meaning a shoot-out was required. There, Waterloo prevailed 3-1 and reach the final.



"The playoffs are terribly cruel,” said Ducks skipper John-John Dohmen. “We finished the championship with a 14-point lead over the Leo but, in the semi-finals, they were evenly matched with us.



“They played a lot better than in the regular season and that caused us a lot of problems. But we were very strong mentally and we had to wait until the shoot-outs to get this place in the final.”



They will meet a Dragons side who are chasing a fourth consecutive title and who have secured a return spot in Europe courtesy of their semi-final win over Racing Club de Bruxelles.



Racing won the first leg 2-1 but Dragons replied with a win by the same margin. Henri Raes and Thomas Verheijen put the

Antwerp side 2-0 up but Loic Vanwetter replied late in the game to send the game to shoot-out.



There, Victor Wegnez scored the crucial shoot-out in a 4-2 success to eliminate the club he will play for next season.



“At 2-0, we really thought we had the result but they came back in the match thanks to that penalty corner,” Jeffrey Thys said afterwards. “The Bruxellois were favorites in this semi-final after the first match but this success was crazy. The weekend was tough even though we managed to qualify. This final will be exciting with beautiful duels between the two best teams of this season."



Royal Leopold and Racing will play off for the third EHL spot.



Euro Hockey League media release