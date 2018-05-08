

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



SV Kampong were the first side to make it into the Hoofdklasse final as they beat HC Oranje-Rood for the second successive game in a shoot-out, both games ending 1-1 in normal time.





In game two, Benjamin Stanzl’s persistence gave the Eindhoven club the lead in the first half and they held the narrow lead for a long time.



But Kampong kept pressing and eventually got their equaliser in the closing minute via Philip Meulenbroek with a reverse-stick finish from mid-circle. The tall striker had scored the winning shoot-out the day before, too.



And they won the shoot-out for the second successive day when Jelle Galema’s shot came back off the post and was batted to safety by David Harte.



Who they play in the final will only be decided later this week as Amsterdam won a shoot-out in their second leg after a 2-2 draw.



Roel Bovendeert continued his superb form when he swept home from Florian Fuchs’ cross. Xavi Lleonart made it 2-0 at half-time from a corner rebound but Amsterdam fought back and got on the board when Billy Bakker picked out a brilliant pass to Nicki Leijs to tip-in at the left post.



Valentin Verga scored from a corner spin-move for 2-2 and the shoot-out chance in which Teun Rohof got the winner for a 3-2 success. They play each other in game three of the series on Thursday at 12.15pm.



Euro Hockey League media release