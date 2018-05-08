

Bebington EH Champs 2018



Surbiton 4th XI 0



Bebington 2nd XI 3

Bates (20, FG); Weston (51, FG); Rand (56, PC)



In the first game of the day, Bebington took the Men's T4 trophy back up to the North West after an impressive display against Surbiton.





Both teams played their part in an entertaining game, but Bebington were more clinical and scored at crucial times to secure silverware at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



The first goal came on 20 minutes as Jamie Bates fired home decisively, while Surbiton were left to rue a couple of good chances that went wide of the taget in the first half.



Into the second half and two goals in the space of five minutes proved crucial. First Matthew Weston prodded home from close range, and when Ian Rand made it 3-0, Bebington's celebrations showed just how important that third goal felt.



Surbiton rallied in search of a way back into the game, but Bebington stood firm to deservedly lift the trophy in front of their boisterous supporters.



Blackheath & Elthamians 1st XI 2

Morrison (4, FG); Harden (47, FG)



East London 1st XI 1

Sword (26, FG)





Blackheath & Elthamians EH Champs 2018



In front of a superb crowd supporting both teams, it was Blackheath & Elthamians who won a brilliant Tier 2 final at the home of English Hockey.



It really was a great atmosphere at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, not just for East London who play their home games here, but also Blackheath & Elthamians looking to upset the applecart on East London's own patch.



And so it proved early on, James Morrison scoring after just four minutes to give Blackheath the lead. It was pulsating stuff, and Thomas Sword made it 1-1 on 26 minutes which was no more than the 'home' side deserved.



The match continued to ebb and flow for both teams, with no quarter being asked or given. Then with 47 on the clock, Blackheath's captain Chris Harden truly led by example to control an aerial and finish at the near post.



With more than 20 minutes still remaining, few would have predicted that the match would end 2-1, such was the intent from both sides, but James Craigmyle and Freddie Goddard both stood firm in their respective goals; Craigmyle and his team ensuring that is was Blackheath & Elthamians who took the trophy after a brilliant advert for the sport at this level.



Lymm 1st XI 1

Ashford (6, FG)



Oxted 2nd XI 3

Gilbert (9, FG); Blyth (10, FG), Terry (48, FG)





Oxted EH Champs 2018



The final game of the weekend saw Oxted crowned the Men's Tier 3 champions after a pulsating victory over Lymm in scorching conditions at Lee Valley.



It was the side from Cheshire who took the lead initially as Ben Ashford fired home in the sixth minute after doing well to work himself some space on the edge of the circle.



But just two goals in a minute from Max Gilbert and then Tom Blyth put Oxted ahead at the end of the first quarter, with the latter smashing the ball through the goalkeeper's legs.



Lymm pushed hard to grab an equaliser and were foiled on a number of occasions before a moment of brilliant from Matt Terry extended Oxted's lead as he beat three defenders before unleashing a fearsome reverse stick shot.



That newly established two goal advantage was almost halved seconds later but a Lymm corner smashed off the woodwork in what was to prove their final clear-cut chance of the game as Oxted closed out for the win.



England Hockey Board Media release