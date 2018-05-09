





It is with great sadness that England Hockey has learned of the passing of Desmond Roberts, who passed away last month the day before his 83rd birthday.





Des played with Liverpool Sefton Hockey Club, mainly on the left side of defence and was notoriously difficult to beat. He had some games with the Lancashire County XI but it was as a mover in coaching, schools and youth Hockey where Des was best known.



Always associated from the mid-1960s with Lancashire Schools Hockey Association, Des served in a variety of roles being Head Coach to the coach of the U18 Boys’ and subsequently became its Chair, leading the Association until it was overtaken by JACs.



He was also a co-founder of the North West Schools and Youth Hockey Association, serving as its Chair until the end of the JRPC transition in 2009. He then became Chair of the Manchester JRPC and led it for its first three years. Des served on the associated NHA Committees and was a member of the EH Single System Strategy Committee during the planning stages for its implementation.



Des was particularly well known also for the delivery of coaching to players – he was a selector and coach with Lancashire U21s – as well as aspiring coaches. He delivered countless coaching courses and was an examiner and mentor to many as coach educator



After taking early retirement Des had many club coaching appointments and he devoted himself almost full-time to coaching delivery. He was Lancashire HA Director of coaching from the late-1970s, a member of the North Hockey Association Coaching Committee and was North Chief Coach from 1990 until 2000 when the Association merged with the women.



Des was nominated for a Life Time Achievement Award in EH’s inaugural awards year in 2012 and he was very proud of the trophy with which he was presented.



Everyone at England Hockey would like to pass on their sincere condolences to Des’ family, friends and teammates.



