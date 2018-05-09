Andrew Dawson





Hockey girls from Easts, Sophie Disteldorf and Kirby Allendorf pose with Megan, Lauren and Avio Deldot, and All Hallows hockey girls Claudia Kerr and Chloe O'Connell. (AAP Image/Jono Searle)



The life of former Australian schoolgirl Emily Deldot from Cannon Hill will be celebrated on Friday when her peers come together to contest an inaugural hockey game named in her honour.





The Emily Deldot Memorial Match will be contested between All Hallows School, where she attended, and the Easts club, whom she also played junior hockey for.



The hockey loving Emily passed away last December aged 15 after a battle with cancer.



Her parents Avio and Megan Deldot said the fixture was an appropriate way to remember their hockey-loving daughter.



“Emily was well known and liked within the junior hockey community of Brisbane and spent many years at Rasey and Downey Parks playing and spectating with her friends and family,” Mrs Deldot said.



“Even when she was having treatment and couldn’t play, she loved going to the various hockey venues around Brisbane to support her younger sister Lauren or her old teammates, trying to get to as many games as she could.’'



Mr Deldot added: “She also enjoyed the sideline banter and her grace and smile touched so many”.



Easts official Jo Williams said the club was “honoured we can do this for the family’’.



“They are a beautiful family in the club,’’ Williams said.



“They are happy we can keep her memory alive.’’



Emily’s parents said the Emily Deldot Memorial Trophy would be contested annually between the two highest division junior girls teams of the All Hallows’ and Easts clubs.



The inaugural match on Friday will be held at the Clem Jones Sports Complex at Carina.



Courier Mail