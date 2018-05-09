Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey NZ releases concussion policy

Published on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 10:00 | Hits: 33
Hockey New Zealand has released a new Concussion Awareness Policy to cover all levels of the sport.



The purpose of the document is to provide an increased awareness of concussion and guidance on the identification and management of concussion.

Concussion (and hockey player welfare in general) is everyone’s responsibility.

Players, parents, coaches and officials need to act in the best interest of hockey player safety and welfare by taking responsibility for the recognition, removal and referral of hockey player to a medical doctor.

CLICK HERE to view the Concussion Awareness Policy

Hockey New Zealand Media release

