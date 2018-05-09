

Photo by: Christiaan Kotze/SASPA



Good but not good enough is how Guy Elliott (coach) describes the performance of the Tuks men’s hockey team after their first four matches in the South African Varsity Hockey tournament.





Tuks top the log with four victories in four games. Maties are the only other unbeaten side in the tournament. The two teams will clash on Saturday night on the Tuks Astroturf. The outcome could decide where the final will be played.



Elliott, however, does not even want to think that far ahead. During the last Varsity Hockey tournament, he has learned as a coach that it is a mistake to take anything for granted as there is always that one unexpected result that changes everything. Any team is only as good as their last outing. Therefore, he is a firm believer in taking it game by game.



On Friday night Tuks will be playing the University of Cape Town which judging by what has happened during the first four days of the tournament is not going to be an easy game. The Capetonians are currently fourth on the log with two wins from four games.



Tuks’ last pool game on Sunday is against Kovsies. According to Elliott, they are a better team than the results would suggest.



“I suppose I can’t complain getting four victories from four games, but we still got a lot work to do if we want to kick on in this tournament. It is only going to get more and more difficult from now on.



“What was worrisome is seeing how we got wholly outplayed against Wits. The statistics are proving. They had 23 penalty corners while we only had one. The team pulled through due to brilliant play on the defence and pure tenacity. We just scored the winning goal during our Power Play in the dying minutes of the game.



“Last night against the Madibaz our general play was better. We had a bit more time on the ball, and we moved it better. Personally, I think we can still be sharper in the goal circle.



“The players will need to polish up on few things. If they do we will definitely play better hockey.”



Elliott is never keen to single out a specific player’s performance as he is a firm believer in teamwork however he can’t help to be excited about Hendrik Kriek’s performance as the goalkeeper.



In Tuks’ first game, UJ was brilliant in the second half looking to get themselves on the scoresheet, but Kriek stood tall in spite of being bombarded with shot after shot at the goal. He deservedly got the man of the match-award.



Against North-West University, the game was decided by a penalty shootout. Kriek again kept his cool to ensure a Tuks victory.



So far Tuks have beaten UJ 5-0, NWU in a penalty shootout after the fulltime score was 4-4, Wits 6-5 and the Madibaz 6-1.



The top goal scorers are Michael Forest (4 goals), Brad Sherwood and Steven Paulo (both 3 goals).



Varsity Sports media release