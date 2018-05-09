

©: Jose Maria Llorens



Real Club de Polo won the Spanish Honor Division regular season title by beating RS Tenis de Santander 4-2 last weekend.





The players, led by Carlos García Cuenca, only needed a point to mathematically achieve first place but they kept their foot on the accelerator and added their 14th victory in 17 games.



It means they have an eight-point gap to Club de Campo – who drew 2-2 with Junior FC – with just one game to go.



For the coach, he said this is: "the most important title for us, since it is the reflection of the work developed throughout the season and also the fairest prize".



Five of the last six regular seasons have been won by Polo which has allowed them to continue in the Euro Hockey League.



"Real Club de Polo cannot afford to fail in the KO16 of the EHL. With this regular league title, we seal our presence in next year's edition where we will try again to get into the FINAL4".



"Now, we have to focus on the preparation for the last part of the year with a play-off quarter-final and a final four which we want to be in and win, especially because it will be held in our Eduardo Dualde Stadium".



The Spanish champions will be crowned at that final four on June 2 and 3 with the last stage of the playoffs.



Euro Hockey League media release