Ben Somerford







Kookaburra Jeremy Hayward’s Commonwealth Games gold medal was on show last week in Western Australia’s north as Hockey Australia’s Pilbara Community Hockey Program (PCHP) commenced for 2018.





Darwin product Hayward along with WA’s-own Hockeyroo Georgia Wilson visited schools in Roebourne, Wickham and Karratha on Thursday and Friday as part of the PCHP which is in its seventh year and is proudly sponsored by Fortescue Metals Group.



Hayward proudly showed off the gold medal he claimed with the Kookaburras at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast last month.



Wilson missed the Commonwealth Games where the Hockeyroos managed a silver medal due to a knee injury sustained in January but she is on the road to recovery.



The pair’s tour was the first of eight to WA’s Pilbara region over the next two months, which this week will head to Port Hedland where players and staff will visit six different schools and the local hockey association.



The PCHP’s visits will alternate between Roebourne, Wickham and Karratha and then Port Hedland across eight weeks, with a view to delivering clinics and teaching hockey skills throughout term two ahead of a term three carnival involving all of the schools in Roebourne (Friday 10 August) and Port Hedland (Friday 17 August).



With Fortescue’s support, the program enables Hockey Australia to make a difference in remote Western Australia.



The PCHP is a unique opportunity to provide inspiration and a can-do-attitude for children in remote areas.



Hockey Australia media release