Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia today confirms Victorian goalkeeper Johan Durst has been added to the National Senior Men’s Squad.





Durst, 25, joins the 26-member squad following the retirement of 30-year-old goalkeeper Tristan Clemons.



The young goalkeeper hails from the Hawthorn Hockey Club in Melbourne and was part of the Victorian side which has won the past two Australian Hockey League titles.



Durst was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament at last year’s AHL and starred in the gold medal match shootout.



He spent time with the Kookaburras squad earlier this year on a Visiting Athlete Agreement (VAA) and has now been elevated to the senior squad.



Kookaburras coach Colin Batch said: “We’re delighted to offer this opportunity to Johan.



“He’s a promising goalkeeper who has been instrumental in Victoria winning the title in the past two AHLs.



“We’ve had him across for a VAA and he’s performed very well.



“He’s very coachable and we’re looking forward to him coming across to Perth to assist in his development.”



The Kookaburras resumed training in Perth on Monday following a leave period after their 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal triumph.



Hockey Australia media release